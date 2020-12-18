TTCB await Govt approval

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath is hoping to have the cream of the crop of local cricketers in action in early January for a four-team, 50-overs tournament, which will be geared towards preparing the national team for February’s Super50 tournament.
However, the TTCB is still awaiting the green light from government officials. Local cricket has been on hold in Trinidad since March when the TTCB halted all of its competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The government then banned all contact sports as a means of preventing the spread of the virus but has since allowed national teams and individual athletes to resume training in preparation for international competition.
The Red Force has been training at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, and have already played two, of the scheduled five practice matches, thus far this month.
But with no local cricket being played, Bassarath feels the four-team zonal competition will be ideal preparation for the players who have been starved of match-practice since last March.
“We don’t know if cricket will be allowed to play next year but I have applied to the Minister of Health (MoH) and one of the senior personnel (at the Ministry of Health) in terms of getting approval to have a 50-overs tournament in preparation for the Super50 tournament which will start in February in Antigua,” Bassarath explained, as he watched the Red Force in action during the second practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
“We are hoping to get that approval and of course we have given them the assurance that no spectators will be allowed at the venues where these games are being played,” he noted.
“We think that using this tournament in preparation for the Super50 will do the team the world of good in terms of the number of matches that will be played so we await that approval and we await the approval for cricket to start back in the country,” added Bassarath.
The TTCB boss indicated that T&T’s international stars have all committed to playing in the Super50 and believes that the Red Force will have a good shot at silverware after falling short at the semi-final stage in 2019. However, he said that although the stars will be out, they can’t hope to just show up and win a title.
Bassarath emphasised that it is important for the players to be given the best preparation they can get so that they will be fully prepared to bring home the title in 2021.
“Only two venues will be required to host this tournament because it is only four teams taking part — North, Central, South and East/Tobago--we expect the cream of the crop of local players involved,” Bassarath stated.
“Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, if he is here, and all the stars are making themselves available for the Super50 tournament and they have indicated they will play in the 50-overs tournament and that is the reason why this zonal competition is so important for us in preparation for the Super50,” Bassarath added.