TTCB: Gray can serve in future

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board yesterday expressed its appreciation to former chairman of the national senior selectors Tony Gray for his service.
Gray has been replaced as chairman by former national player Rajendra Mangalie after serving in that capacity for the past two seasons. In total, former T&T and West Indies fast bowler Gray had been on the panel for a total of five years.
On Wednesday, Gray questioned the reasons for the removal of himself and Keno Mason.
In response, in a release yesterday, the TTCB stated that it does annual reviews with some changes being made to expose and give opportunities to others in line with good practice. The release further stated that “the TTCB fully acknowledges the contribution Gray made as an integral member of the selection panel of the Red Force.
And a future role in the national cricket set-up has not been ruled out for the lanky ex-fast bowler and also Keno Mason, who was also not retained on the panel.”
The panel is now comprised of Mangalie, Mahadeo Bodoe and Richard Kelly Jr., who are all former national cricketers who are currently all deeply involved in zonal and club cricket at some level.
The TTCB also stated that a committee is also in the midst of the process of interviewing candidates to fill the spot of national senior team coach for which there are 18 applicants with the successful coach likely to assume duties in the first week in December.
That committee is headed by Dr Allen Sammy and comprises Ann Browne-John, Kumar Rampat, Anthony Creed and Amar Samaroo.
Ruan Peyson, Human Resource Manager of the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago will serve on the committee as an HR advisor.
Among the candidates for the job of national coach is former regional and national fast bowler Mervyn Dillon, who was in charge of the Red Force for 2019-2020 regional season.