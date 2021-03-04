TTCB hails ‘exceptional’ Pollard

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) had hailed West Indies white ball captain Kieron Pollard’s six-hitting feat against Sri Lanka in the first T20 International on Wednesday.
Pollard became the third man to hit six sixes in an international match after South Africa’s Hershelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh of India when he did so against Akila Dananjaya as West Indies beat the Sri Lankans by four wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.
Yesterday, president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath said:“We have now become accustomed to these exhilarating performances in all facets of the game from the West Indies white ball captain, while batting in crucial stages of the game, bowling at the death, or executing gravity-defying catches in the outfield.” The TTCB boss said Pollard’s exploits have made him a standout in the championship-winning teams with the Red Force, the West Indies, and with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.
“Now he’s the only the second cricketer after Yuvraj to smash six maximums in T20 Internationals. It is also the second exhibition of power-hitting recorded in the Caribbean following Gibbs’ feat in a 2007 World Cup 50-over match in St Kitts and Nevis against the Netherlands,” said Bassarath.
West Indies legend Sir Garry Sobers was the first to set the standard for six-hitting when he played for Nottinghamshire in English County Cricket against Glamorgan in Swansea, Wales on August 31, 1968. Bassarath said that Pollard seems to be getting better with age, proving to be a winner at the forefront of three winning teams in the past six months - the Mumbai Indians in the 2020 IPL in the United Arab Emirates, the Red Force in the 2020 CPL in Trinidad and Tobago and the recent CG Super50 Cup in Antigua and Barbuda.
“The TTCB congratulates our captain on his record-equalling performance which has made T&T proud and warmed the hearts of his fans all over the world. Polly is an exceptional ambassador for our country who has deservedly etched his name in the history of cricket,” said Bassarath.
The TTCB boss extended his best wishes to Pollard and the entire West Indies team for the two remaining T20 matches, and the three ODIs to follow against the Sri Lankans.