TTCB looks ahead

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board has expressed its pride in the performance of the Red Force CG Insurance Super50 Cup team which on Saturday comprehensively defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors by152 runs in the regional 50-Overs final in Antigua and Barbuda, and is looking ahead to success in the four-day competition.
TTCB president Azim Bassarath hailed the team effort under captain Kieron Pollard and described the individual performances of Lendl Simmons, Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, young Jayden Seales and veterans Ravi Rampaul and Imran Khan as crucial to the tournament victory.
“However, none of this could have been possible without the support of our valuable stakeholders and I want to recognise the patronage we received from the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago, under the chairmanship of Mr Douglas Camacho, and his entire board,” Bassarath said.
“I would also like to extend our appreciation to Mr Justin Latapy-George and his department at SporTT for their assistance in approving our request which was made for additional support staff that accompanied the team. I think had it not been for the backing of SporTT, the notable accomplishments of the team may not have been achieved,” Bassarath added.
The TTCB boss said further: “What makes this even more remarkable is the fact that it was achieved during the Covid-19 pandemic, during which things have been very difficult for our players.
“Our cricketers had to undertake the quarantine process many times over before and after their arrival in Antigua and Barbuda and have made many personal sacrifices in ensuring that they represent their country with pride and distinction, something which they knew that the Republic of T&T needed at this time.”
Bassarath said the players were very aware of what was taking place at the start of the tournament with the Andrea Bharratt issue in the headlines back home, and Pollard spoke on this issue to the media at the start of our second preliminary match.
For that match also, the Red Force players wore pink arm bands in support of Andrea, Ashanti Riley and all of the women of Trinidad and Tobago who have been victims of gender violence.
The long journey to the victor’s podium at the Coolidge Cricket Ground however started last October 17, 2020 during a TTCB National Executive Retreat at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
“The process of renewal started there and the TTCB was later bold enough to appoint a new head coach, Mr David Furlonge, and a new manager, Mr Sebastian Edwards. We even named a new senior selection panel and were criticised in some quarters for these actions.
“However, we have stood the test of time and indeed are very proud today about the decisions which were taken and the results achieved. We were well aware that success would come to Trinidad and Tobago once we took the right decisions and the TTCB executive should be complimented for doing so in the best interest of our team, and cricket in general,” Bassarath stated.
The TTCB president also had commendation for Pollard as captain.
“He is very aggressive and has been pivotal in the success of our team. He is very passionate about the game and each decision taken by him is for the benefit of all concerned,” Bassarath said.
He said Pollard had made a habit of winning and this trait has trickled down to other members of the team during the CG Super50 Cup.
Pollard’s next engagement with the Red Force is unclear at this time since after his West Indies duties, he will be involved in the Indian Premier League T20 competition.
“I believe Mr Darren Bravo will be appointed to captain the team (for the regional four-day competition). He is available and captained the team last year when we placed second in the Four-Day Tournament before the Covid-19 pandemic brought a halt to all cricket in the region,” said Bassarath.
He said the TTCB National Executive plans to meet with the Red Force management team soon after they return from Antigua and Barbuda and have completed their quarantine period.
“We are going to sit down and plan ahead as to how to approach the Regional Four-Day Tournament,” he said. These preparations will commence tomorrow (yesterday) at the national executive level which will convene to prepare for our session with the team management.
“Again, we have every intention of submitting another request to the Sports Company, for some additional support staff for the Regional Four-Day Tournament.
I hope that this request will also be approved as was done for the CG Super50 Cup and I look forward to a very competitive and rewarding CWI League competition.
“We are not going to rule out victory in this tournament because the players want to do well and want to bring the Regional Four-Day title to our shores for the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he ended.