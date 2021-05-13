TTCB mourns loss of Leo John

Former national cricketer Leon John has died. He was 84.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board yesterday extended condolences to his family, friends and the cricket fraternity on the death of the former national player and a stalwart of local cricket.
John, a middle order batsman and off-spin bowler started his cricket career at an early age and extended it late into his seventies, participating in games all over T&T and the Caribbean. John first represented the Invictus Cricket Club and South Colts, establishing himself as a capable batsman. At the time, the John’s brothers Norman and Neville were also household names.
John spent most of his years from the 60s to the 80s as a top player with the Wanderers (Caroni) Cricket Club, before moving on to Paragon Cricket Club in Port of Spain.
He played 25 first-class games, mostly in the North-South, Beaumont and Texaco Cup games.
His greatest achievement in cricket would have been the nine matches in which he represented T&T at the senior regional tournament. His best innings was 85 scored against a Barbados a bowling attack which included Sir Wes Hall and Charlie Griffith.
The TTCB described John as an “affable, likeable person who always carried a smile on his face,” and stated further: “Thousands of cricket players and supporters would have enjoyed sharing a game or moment with this legend of local cricket during his playing career of over 50 years. The TTCB truly appreciates the immense contribution of the late Mr Leo John.”