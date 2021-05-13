Former national cricketer Leon John has died. He was 84.

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board yesterday extended condolences to his family, friends and the cricket fraternity on the death of the former national player and a stalwart of local cricket.

John, a middle order batsman and off-spin bowler started his cricket career at an early age and extended it late into his seventies, participating in games all over T&T and the Caribbean. John first represented the Invictus Cricket Club and South Colts, establishing himself as a capable batsman. At the time, the John’s brothers Norman and Neville were also household names.

John spent most of his years from the 60s to the 80s as a top player with the Wanderers (Caroni) Cricket Club, before moving on to Paragon Cricket Club in Port of Spain.

He played 25 first-class games, mostly in the North-South, Beaumont and Texaco Cup games.

His greatest achievement in cricket would have been the nine matches in which he represented T&T at the senior regional tournament. His best innings was 85 scored against a Barbados a bowling attack which included Sir Wes Hall and Charlie Griffith.

The TTCB described John as an “affable, likeable person who always carried a smile on his face,” and stated further: “Thousands of cricket players and supporters would have enjoyed sharing a game or moment with this legend of local cricket during his playing career of over 50 years. The TTCB truly appreciates the immense contribution of the late Mr Leo John.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Athletics boss unhappy with CARIFTA cancellation

Bermuda’s athletics chief Donna Raynor has hit out at governing body North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) over the way she was informed of the coronavirus pandemic-driven cancellation of the CARIFTA Games due to be held here later this year.

TTCB mourns loss of Leo John

Former national cricketer Leon John has died. He was 84.

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board yesterday extended condolences to his family, friends and the cricket fraternity on the death of the former national player and a stalwart of local cricket.

Mexico awaits in Gold Cup

Mexico awaits in Gold Cup

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Mexico will play Trinidad and Tobago in the opening match of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage should the Soca Warriors get past the two-match qualifying stage. The teams played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in their last meeting at the 2015 tournament.

Memphis sign T&T midfielder Andre Fortune

Memphis sign T&T midfielder Andre Fortune

United Soccer League (USL) club Memphis 901 FC announced the signing of young attacking midfielder and Trinidad and Tobago international Dre Fortune on Tuesday pending league and federation approval.

ALL FORMATS GOAL

ALL FORMATS GOAL

Trinidad and Tobago left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein is happy and grateful to be awarded a Cricket West Indies central retainer contract and is focused on repaying the faith of the selectors by lifting his game as he aims to become an all-format asset for the regional side.