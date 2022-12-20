TTCB pushing 3-day competition in 2023

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath is of the view that three-day club cricket is necessary for T&T to be successful in regional four-day cricket. He said the TTCB is exploring the idea of playing a full season of three-day cricket in 2024.
Bassarath, speaking at a Cricket Board media conference at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday unveiled a packed cricket calendar for the 2022-2023 season, which bowls off next week with the Namalco Under-23 Cup and includes the return of red-ball cricket to the club scene.
He explained that when the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this year, “there was not enough time to play red ball cricket”.
The local clubs engaged in 50-over and T20 cricket in 2022 but next season the Premiership One teams will play three rounds of three-day cricket which will be contested over three consecutive days and four rounds of two-day cricket played on weekends.
“In the long run, if we are to compete in the regional four-day competition, we must play three-day cricket. It is simple math and we are hoping that from 2024, the Premiership One will play all seven matches over three days—Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Bassarath.
“We are hoping the clubs are putting themselves in place to ensure that happens. The clubs may not be supporting the idea of playing Friday, Saturday and Sunday but the TTCB is responsible for preparing the players and the T&T teams to participate at the regional level and the buck stops with us,” he continued.
“We have to do what we have to do to make sure the players are well prepared.
We want to play more red ball cricket, so we are putting things in place for that,” the TTCB president added.
Meanwhile, the Namalco Under-23 50-over Cup will get going on December 28, featuring four teams. Cephas Cooper will captain the Hummingbirds; Matthew Patrick will lead the Flamingos; Joshua James will take charge of the Masqueraders and Kirstan Kallicharan will skipper Scarlet Ibis.
The teams will play each other once in the group stage, with the top two advancing to the final which will be contested on January 7 at the National Cricket Centre.
The inaugural Under-23 Cup was played in 2019, featuring players like Jayden Seales and Joshua Da Silva, who have both gone on to play for West Indies.
“We are hoping the Under-23 Cup will prepare the players sufficiently to step into the big arena of senior team cricket,” Bassarath said of the upcoming tournament.
Meanwhile, Namalco Construction Services Limited director Alisha Ali said she was pleased with the work the TTCB has been putting in to ensure young players get an opportunity to showcase their talent.
She said the Under-23 Cup “is the missing age-group tournament” both locally and regionally and that Namalco is “extremely happy to be associated with this vital development programme.”
Namalco is sponsoring the tournament to the tune of $120,000.