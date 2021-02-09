TTCB: Respect our women

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is united with the national community in registering its hurt and sorrow following the latest atrocity committed against one of the nation’s women.
President of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath, in a media statement on Monday, said that the TTCB executive, its board, and the entire cricket community are shocked at the alarming trend of senseless acts of violence against females.
He also took the opportunity to extend condolences to the family and friends of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt, whose body was found in the Aripo heights one week after she was abducted heading home from work.
Bassarath called on the authorities to act expeditiously in implementing measures that would eliminate the scourge of attacks on women whom society is obligated to protect from the criminal elements. He said a page could be taken out from the initiatives taken by the TTCB and the regional body, Cricket West Indies, against the use of violence and abuse of any kind in the game.
Bassarath said that cricket is no longer the domain of men and has made great inroads with female participation at all levels and the TTCB is cognisant of the protocols necessary to protect them. He pointed to intensive courses that all cricket coaches must undergo which involves a detailed element of child protection measures covering abuse and violence.
“Our youngsters from an early age attending our training sessions and camps are taught respect and obedience to the proper mode of behaviour and sound principles are inculcated in the cultivation of their character,” said Bassarath.
“The TTCB is intent on helping our young people to become the best they can be on the cricket field, and as exemplars and assets to the national community when off the field of play,” he added.
“We deplore all forms of abuse and stand against violence especially against our womenfolk and will continue to educate our youngsters on their roles in preventing tragedies like what has been engaging the national spotlight over the past days,” Bassarath ended.