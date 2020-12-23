TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath has written to the Minister of Health, Terrance Deyalsingh seeking Government approval for the nation’s top men’s cricketers to return to action.
According to a TTCB release yesterday, the TTCB hopes to bowl off its 2021 season on January 6 with a national 50-Overs competition.
In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic precipitated the abandonment of the local and regional cricket season in March and since then the cricket community has been largely inactive.
In its release yesterday, the TTCB said that it was “cognizant of the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic’s threat to public health and the necessity to strictly adhere to the established Government protocols.”
The release added that the TTCB had come up with a code of conduct for its affiliated clubs “which is in line with all necessary practices adopted by the local health authorities.”
Bassarath said that at the last meeting of the Executive Committee of TTCB, the all-clear was given to proceed with plans for the anticipated start of the new cricket season.
This 50-overs tournament is especially important as the national cricketers try to get as much preparation for the Cricket West Indies Super50 Cup which is to be played in Antigua & Barbuda from February 4 to the 27.
The TTCB 50-overs tournament will involve the leading cricketers bidding for national selection playing in four teams representing North, Central, South, and East/ Tobago.
Next up will be Under-23 Inter Zone Tournament scheduled to get underway on January 29 and for which permission has also been sought from the MOH.
This competition was staged for the first time last year.
The TTCB also announced that in deference to the pandemic, the National League top tier competition will be staged in only two formats with the Sunday League 50-Overs series bowling off on March 7.
Finals in both divisions will be contested on consecutive days, April 24 and 25 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
The T20 tournament will commence on May 2 in the Premiership 11 Division at various venues across Trinidad. The Premiership 1 division will be played in a festival format starting on May 20 with the final carded for May 29.
The top Premiership 11 clubs will join the festival from the semi- final stage.
The TTCB also hopes to start the Under-15 inter zone competition on February 17, with the Under-19s slated to get going on March 24.
The North vs South youth matches are set for March 19 (Under-15), March 29 (Under-19), and April 28 (Under-17).
The senior North/South Classic is scheduled to be played over four days from March 25 to March 28 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
The TTCB also announced that it has been given host status on behalf of Cricket West Indies for three rounds of the Regional Four-Day Tournament for all six territorial teams in April/May.
The TTCB also said T&T will also host Pakistan for a four-day first-class match against a representative team at the BLCA in Tarouba followed by two Test matches at the Queen’s Park Oval, and two T20s at Tarouba on August 14 and 15.
The Tests at the Oval are tentatively set to be contested from July 30 to August 3, and from August 7 to 11.
However, Bassarath stressed that all cricket must get the necessary approval from the MOH before the TTCB can kick-start any of the planned domestic tournaments.