GOVERNMENT’S Sport and Culture Fund has been praised for the significant contribution it has been making towards national youth development.

The commendation came from president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath at the official opening of the 2023 cricket season on Saturday at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Bassarath was speaking in the presence of officials of the S&C Fund, and players and officials of the Queen’s Park I, and Preysal teams who featured in one of four opening round matches in the Premier League I competition.

The S&C Fund was represented by Debra Coryat-Patton, board chairperson; Wendy Barton, secretary and representative of the Office of the Prime Minister; and Esther Inniss, director representing the Ministry of Culture.

The TTCB president said that the support provided by the S&C Fund has been crucial in ensuring the delivery of the cricket organisation’s development programmes and competitions.

“This season marks the fourth year that the Sports and Culture Fund has been providing assistance which helps us stage the biggest national cricket tournament on the local calendar for the top clubs,” said Bassarath.

This season is especially important because for the first time, the Premier League I clubs including defending champions Queen’s Park, Preysal, PowerGen Sports Club, Merryboys will be engaged in matches over three consecutive days.

“Based on our research and consultations, it was shown that a radical change was necessary to improve the fortunes of the Red Force team with our team having last won the regional four-day championship in 2006,” said Bassarath.

“I have previously stated, and it was recently a major point of the CWI Report on the Caribbean team’s disappointing performance at last year’s T20 ICC World Cup, that we need to be playing more red ball cricket,” said Bassarath.

He said three uninterrupted matches are scheduled this season, and it is planned for all fixtures in the Premier League I in 2024 will be of three consecutive days’ duration.

“It is a start of the process to place us back on the top of the Caribbean’s longest format of the game and the TTCB wants to express its appreciation to the Sports and Culture Fund for making this a reality,” said Bassarath.

Red Force bat on

Skipper Darren Bravo turned his overnight 74 into an even 100, while Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan and Terrance Hinds all chipped in with half-centuries to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a strong position on the second day of their second round West Indies Championship against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.

Coley encouraged for 2nd Test

Interim West Indies coach Andre Coley said the West Indies made a promising start to their two-Test series Zimbabwe that concluded in a draw Wednesday.

“It is a good, encouraging start to the series. Unfortunately we weren’t able to complete a win but it was good to be up close and personal with the players as we went through the process over the five days and watch the change in momentum from the start to the end of the game,” Coley told CWI media, “So it was a really good experience being around the dressing room and just approaching the Test match.”

Volcanoes on top, Scorpions fight back

A career-best spell from Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in charge against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the second day their West Indies Championship match yesterday.

The Volcanoes were 48 for two in their second innings for an overall lead of 173, after a destructive spell from Greaves sent leaders Harpy Eagles crashing to 169 all out, replying to the home team’s first innings total of 294 at the Grenada National Stadium.

Greaves, 28, gave a strong hint that he may have returned to his best bowling form after an injury prevented him from bowling signficantly in recent times when he snared a miserly five for 24 from 18 overs.

Blackman, Belfon attain Carifta A marks

AGE-GROUP standouts Nikoli Blackman and Darren Belfon both achieved A standards for the April 8-11 Carifta Swimming Championships on the opening night of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Long Course (50m) Age-Group Swimming Championships (NLCAGSC) Wednesday.

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Jerod Elcock bagged men’s 60 metres bronze at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland, last Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter got home in 6.63 seconds.

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs topped the field, the Italian athlete stopping the clock at 6.57. Poland’s Dominik Kopec seized silver in 6.60.

Elcock was back on the track on Wednesday, at the Meeting Elite En Salle in Mondeville, France. He clocked 6.71 seconds to finish third in the second of three qualifying heats, and did not progress to the final.

Blake pulls out ranking tourney

NEKEISHA BLAKE has withdrawn from the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The six-time national champion was scheduled to begin her campaign against Kevi-Ann Quamina on Wednesday night, but did not show up at the venue and officials of her club FMT confirmed that she was forced to pull out at the last minute.

Blake has been busy with the schools tournament during the day and the Express was unable to reach her for a comment yesterday.