GOVERNMENT’S Sport and Culture Fund has been praised for the significant contribution it has been making towards national youth development.
The commendation came from president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath at the official opening of the 2023 cricket season on Saturday at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Bassarath was speaking in the presence of officials of the S&C Fund, and players and officials of the Queen’s Park I, and Preysal teams who featured in one of four opening round matches in the Premier League I competition.
The S&C Fund was represented by Debra Coryat-Patton, board chairperson; Wendy Barton, secretary and representative of the Office of the Prime Minister; and Esther Inniss, director representing the Ministry of Culture.
The TTCB president said that the support provided by the S&C Fund has been crucial in ensuring the delivery of the cricket organisation’s development programmes and competitions.
“This season marks the fourth year that the Sports and Culture Fund has been providing assistance which helps us stage the biggest national cricket tournament on the local calendar for the top clubs,” said Bassarath.
This season is especially important because for the first time, the Premier League I clubs including defending champions Queen’s Park, Preysal, PowerGen Sports Club, Merryboys will be engaged in matches over three consecutive days.
“Based on our research and consultations, it was shown that a radical change was necessary to improve the fortunes of the Red Force team with our team having last won the regional four-day championship in 2006,” said Bassarath.
“I have previously stated, and it was recently a major point of the CWI Report on the Caribbean team’s disappointing performance at last year’s T20 ICC World Cup, that we need to be playing more red ball cricket,” said Bassarath.
He said three uninterrupted matches are scheduled this season, and it is planned for all fixtures in the Premier League I in 2024 will be of three consecutive days’ duration.
“It is a start of the process to place us back on the top of the Caribbean’s longest format of the game and the TTCB wants to express its appreciation to the Sports and Culture Fund for making this a reality,” said Bassarath.