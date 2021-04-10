TTCB thankful for SporTT’s help

Officials of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago

ALL TOGETHER: Officials of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago, Kairon Serrette, left, and Justin Latapy-George, right, flank president of the T&T Cricket Board Azim Bassarath who is holding the CWI CG Super50 Trophy which the Red Force national cricket team won earlier this year in Antigua & Barbuda.

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has recognised the contribution of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago’s (SporTT) contribution to the recent Super50 Cup success of the T&T Red Force.

The TTCB recently officially hosted two leading officials of SporTT at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, to officially express its gratitude and appreciation of the agency’s role in preparing the Red Force for their unprecedented dominant performance.

Representing SporTT were Justin Latapy-George and Kairon Serrette as their chairman Douglas Camacho could not be present. President of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath, led a team of his executive officers including first vice-president Arjoon Ramlal, second vice-president Kerwin John, third vice-president Parasram Singh, and treasurer Sukesh Maniam.

Latapy-George is the Head of Sport Development of the Sport Development and Performance Unit, and Serrette is the Head, Partnerships and Alliances.

Also present were TTCB operations manager Dudnath Ramkessoon and executive member Anderson Ramdath.

The Red Force were represented by coach David Furlonge and manager Sebastian Edwards.

Bassarath said that the TTCB would have also liked to have Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe present but pressing matters prevented her from attending. Also unavoidably absent was the Chief Executive Officer of SporTT, Jason Williams.

The TTCB boss said that the Sports Company provided the spark that was needed to elevate the Red Force above their opponents in the Super50 Cup through their provision of valuable funding to prepare the team in training and trial matches.

Particularly, Bassarath pointed to a late call to SporTT when team management identified the absolute need for additional personnel on the squad to bolster the fitness of the players. The added staff emerged as a determining factor in the Red Force’s unassailable charge to victory.

The importance of a strength and conditioning coach, a logistics/equipment manager, and massage therapist added invaluable support for the team throughout the demanding campaign.

This was also stressed by team coach Furlonge and manager Edwards, who both tasted regional victory in their first outing leading the Red Force team management.

Furlonge said that it was important to keep the recovery time of players with niggling injuries to a minimum, especially playing on the bone-hard ground conditions in Antigua where the majority of the Red Force’s matches were played during the day in blistering sunshine.

In response, Latapy-George congratulated the TTCB and the team management for their outstanding results and gave the assurance that despite the challenging economic situation Government faces, the SporTT will continue to lend whatever support it can to cricket development.

Latapy-George said that SporTT chairman Camacho remains passionate and committed to doing what is required help the cricketers realise their fullest potential.

Serrette said he was surprised to learn that the Red Force broke a five-year drought of regional championship wins in the Super50 Cup and promised that SporTT will aim to work with the TTCB on the same page to secure further success.

Also extending their appreciation to SporTT were first vice-president Ramlal and treasurer Maniam who both concurred with the sentiments expressed.

