TTCB to elect new executive

Today’s Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) elections will see 19 people vying for 11 posts, and at least two new faces will be elected to serve as executive officers of the board.
The incumbent president, Azim Bassarath, will be seeking re-election for a fifth term at the helm of the board and is being challenged by outgoing general secretary Surujdath Mahabir.
With Mahabir vying for the presidency, a new general secretary will be elected. Henry Chase will be contesting the post as part of Bassarath’s slate while Altaf Baksh, who is on Mahabir’s team, is the other contender for the position.
Outgoing treasurer Sukesh Maniam also opted to challenge for a top leadership post and will be challenging the incumbent Parasram Singh for third vice-president. As a result, a new treasurer will be voted in, with Richard Ramkissoon and Kiswah Chaitoo both up for the post.
The second vice-president position will return to incumbent Kerwin John (unopposed) while the biggest battle will be for first vice-president.
The incumbent first vice-president, Arjoon Ramlal, will be looking to hold on to his post in the face of challenges from Shareda Mohammed an independent candidate, former West Indies Players Association president Dinanath Ramnarine.
Mohammed is the first woman to vie for a top leadership post in the TTCB, but she feels she has the experience to do the job well.
“I am very passionate about the social impact of sport and I feel sport is a way out for many young people,” she told the Express.
Mohammed, who is part of Mahabir’s team, broke boundaries by becoming the first female president of the male-dominated El Socorro Youth Movement Sport Club, but she said it has never been a question of gender for her.
“I think I can contribute. I have always got the respect of the players at my club, and as I see it, I am a human being trying to do what I can do for the betterment of cricket,” she added.
Seven candidates will also be vying for the five executive members’ positions in today’s election. Among the candidates are Joseph Sam Phillip, Ann Browne John, Anderson Ramdath, Kelvin Mohammed, Stephen Ramkissoon, Winston Sobers and Sharaz Mohammed.
Meanwhile, Bassarath and his slate of candidates are “very confident” ahead of the vote. “We are all very excited to continue to good work that has been going on in the board over the year. We must continue doing what we have been doing in the past because we have seen great rewards from the work that we have been doing,” said Bassarath.
In addition, Bassarath, in his team’s manifesto, also intends to reconnect meaningfully with the differently abled to build interest and participation.
The 49 voting members of the TTCB will cast their votes at the National Cricket Centre from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, with an election committee overseeing the process. Ronald Simon is the chairman of the committee while Ammar Samaroo is the secretary. The other members are Justin Latapy George, Hayden Mitchell and Rosemarie Richardson-Mitchell.
The voting members of the TTCB include the six executive officers—president, first vice-president, second vice-president, third vice-president, general secretary and treasurer—six special general members, six Premier League representatives, 21 zonal representatives (three each from seven zones), ten affiliate representatives (two each from Primary Schools Cricket League, Secondary Schools Cricket League, Tobago Cricket Association, T&T Cricket Umpires Council, T&T Women’s Cricket Association).
The result of the vote will be announced at the TTCB virtual AGM which starts at 3 p.m. The new executive will be sworn in at the end of the AGM and will serve a four-year term.