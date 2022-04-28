TTCB U-16 Cup bowls off

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Sport and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup bowls off today with TTCB president Azim Bassarath referencing it as “a tournament which fills a very important gap in our development strategy.”
Like the Under-19 Cup, which ended on Wednesday with the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the Under-16 Cup will feature four teams made up of the cream of the crop in the Under-16 age-group.
The teams will play each other in a round robin competition with the top two advancing to the final of the 50 over tournament.
The opening round will see the Flamingos squaring off against the Masqueraders at Inshan Ali Park while the Hummingbirds will meet Scarlet Ibis at the National Cricket Centre with both matches getting under way at 9.30 a.m.
Luke Ali will captain the Flamingos with Brendan Boodoo as his vice-captain, while Fareez Ali will lead the Masqueraders with Maleek Jamal Lewis as his vice-captain.
Renaldo Fournillier will lead the Scarlet Ibis with Aadi Ramsaran and vice-captain and Yasir Dean will captain the Hummingbirds with Zane Maraj as his vice-captain.
Today’s U-16 Cup fixtures
Hummingbirds vs Scarlet Ibis, NCC
Masqueraders vs Flamingos,
Inshan Ali Park
SQUADS
Hummingbirds — Yasir Chan Deen, (Captain), Zane Maraj (Vice-captain), Aditya Ramdeen, Ashmir Singh, Brandon-Mark Browne, Matthias Mahabir, Justin Hamid, Jalon Sanderson, Darryl Robert Lalchan, Adrian Singh, Ganesh Gobin, Zakilon Beckles, Darrius Batoosingh, Ethan Smith. Ramesh Dharamdeo (manager), Lester Hanooman (coach).
Scarlet Ibis — Renaldo Fournillier (Captain), Aai Ramsaran (Vice-captain), Alvin Sonny, Ethan Ramsundar, Israel Gonzales, Mikaeel Umar Ali, Amit Chan, Ethan Ramcharan, Adan Gopaul, Christian Lall, Jordan Mohammed, Levi Ghanny, Kyle Ramesar, Alejandro Kassiram. Andrew Rampersad (manager), Rajendra Ramadhin (coach).
Masqueraders — Fareez Ali (Captain), Maleel Jamal Lewis (Vice-captain), Qadeer Juman, Adrian Mahase, Ravi Edwards-Seunarine, Zion Phillip, Jaden Seurattan, Christiano Ramanan, Samir Saroop, Dimitri Ramjattan, Varisht Ramdeen, Saleem Khan, Dominic Redhead, Jadon Simon. Mitra Ragoonanan (manager), Aaron Kurbanali (coach).
Flamingos — Luke Ali (Captain), Brendan Boodoo (Vice-captain), Alexander Chase, Rajeev Ramgoolie, Ra’ed Ali-Khan, Zameer Ali, Ishant Roopnarine, Tyler Ramroop, Sachin Rambharath, Niall Maingot, Christian Rampersad, Thomas Walsh, Aadian Racha, Scyon Charles. Idrees Mohammed (manager), Shameer Mohammed (coach).