TTCB urges players to vaccinate

Although there is no timeline for the restrictions on contact sports to be lifted, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is all set to return to the field of play next month once the Ministry of Health gives the green light.
Yesterday, TTCB president Azim Bassarath provided an overview of the Board’s plans for 2022, which included a detailed Covid-19 return to play policy and fixtures for the season ahead, as well as a promise to the fraternity that cricket will not become a Covid-19 fatality.
First up on the local calendar will be the Under-19 InterZone tournament set to bowl off on February 16, followed by the Under-15 tournament two days later.
Also on the schedule is an Under-23 Cup, the Under-17 and Under-13 InterZone tournaments as well as the National League 50 over and T20 and North vs South matches in all the age-groups.
“Things are looking bright,” TTCB cricket operations officer Dudnath Ramkissoon said yesterday.
“We are looking forward with great anticipation for sports to resume in Trinidad and Tobago. We are ready and set to go. We are looking forward with eager anticipation for the Ministry of Health to give us the necessary approval so we can play some cricket throughout the country,” he said as he opened yesterday’s press conference at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Bassarath echoed Ramkissoon’s optimism and again pleaded with the cricketing community to get vaccinated in order to return to the field.
“It will be an understatement to say that the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt the most serious blow ever inflicted on the game of which it will take great creativity and innovation to restore normalcy. The TTCB has not wavered nor taken its eyes off the ball in positioning itself to get back onto the field of play whenever the restrictions are lifted to allow the games to restart,” said Bassarath.
“The wheels have kept turning for cricket. We look forward in anticipation of on-field action. Nothing can happen unless the restriction on team sports is lifted. I am now pleading with all cricketers who want to get back to the field of play to get vaccinated as soon as possible and also to encourage others to do likewise. If that does not happen, then restrictions will continue and we will not be able to restart our cricket,” the TTCB boss added.
“It is a tribute to the men and women of the TTCB who have devoted their valuable time and energy and risk their personal safety to weather the storm to prevent cricket from becoming a Covid-19 fatality,” Bassarath concluded.