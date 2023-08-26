A HOME for women’s cricket is likely to be a reality in the not-so-distant future, if the efforts of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board come to fruition.
An area south the TTCB’s administration office, and the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre at Balmain, has been identified for development especially for this purpose.
A TTCB release stated that the foundation has already been established for two training fields, one with a concrete strip to facilitate the national team and events organised by the T&T Women’s Cricket Association.
The initiative has been welcomed by at least one leading men’s club owner who aims to make history by becoming the first Premier League I team to field a women’s team in local competition.
Central Sports president/coach Richard Ramkissoon made the pledge over the weekend when the Chaguanas West Constituency Cricket Training Camp ended at the Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity.
Ramkissoon said a dedicated venue for women’s cricket will fast-track opportunities for young girls, and encourage other top flight men’s clubs to emulate Central Sports.
“We were pleasantly surprised to see the wealth of talent of the girls who showed up at the Chaguanas West Constituency Camp which ran for seven consecutive Sundays,” said Ramkissoon.
“This helped me to reach a decision that Central Sports will have a team in next season’s women’s cricket competition, having already set the bar by playing with the men in the national Reserve League,” said Ramkissoon.
The head of the reigning TTCB T20 Festival champions described the camp, conceptualised along with Member of Parliament Dinesh Rambally as a “game changer.”
“The youngsters, from age seven to 17, boys and girls, were exposed to a high level of coaching in the basics of the game in an environment which promoted their holistic development,” said Ramkissoon,
The coaching staff comprised former and present Red Force team members Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Kjorn Ottley, Kamil Pooran and Christopher Ramsaran.
Also involved were youth development coaches Amin Forgenie, and Anil “Dungi” Lakhan who were both optimistic that several future cricket stars would have been set on a career path at the camp.