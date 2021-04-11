TTCF assessment trials pushed back

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) two assessment events, to select national teams for upcoming competitions, has been postponed.

Originally scheduled to start on two consecutive Fridays (April 9 & 16), the event will now launch from April 16 with the second one pedalling off the following Friday (April 23) from 7 p.m. on both days at the same venue, the National Cycling Centre in Couva.