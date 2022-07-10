TTCF boss: Take road safety seriously

The sporting fraternity has joined those mourning the loss of photographer Anthony Harris.
Harris died yesterday from injuries suffered after being knocked down by a motorist while cycling around the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday.
Yesterday, both the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) commented on Harris’ passing.
“It’s too much,” TTCF president Rowena Williams said yesterday. “The cycling fraternity sends condolences to the family of Anthony Harris at this time.
She added: “Anthony has always been one of the media personnel who has always shown interest and made sure he was available for the all the events we had over the years. He has been a loyal supporter of cycling from the media side. He got so close to everybody in the fraternity, he became like a family member.”
Williams said the Federation will be hosting a road safety awareness ride on July 17, “and we really want to highlight the importance of people taking road safety seriously, not just cycling but in every aspect—in the car, walking, running.” Williams ended by saying: “The cycling fraternity wants to support Anthony’s family on the 17th with this ride.”
The TTFA, meanwhile, noted: “Anthony worked for Guardian Media Limited and provided a stream of top-quality photographs from several of our events. He always took the trouble to understand what was happening at our national team matches, training sessions or press conferences and was never satisfied until he had got exactly the shot he wanted. And when he did, he would tell you, “got what I came for, I’m out.” And you could rely on his presence even in the most bleak conditions. But it was this approach that made him such a wonderful professional to work with, also being a kind and gentle man.”
The TTFA statement added: “Through his lens, Anthony lived through all the highs and lows of Trinidad and Tobago football. His passing is a great loss to the world of local sports photography and will be felt by all of us in the football fraternity.”