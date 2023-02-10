TTCUC conducts umpiring courses

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council (TTCUC) is currently conducting courses in cricket umpiring.
The courses, which focus on the laws governing the game, are conducted both virtually and in-person and include visual and practical classes.
According to the TTCUC, these courses are intended for young persons who are desirous of making umpiring a career, retired cricketers who want to stay involved and give something back to the game, and coaches and parents.
Currently, the courses are being conducted at the Queen’s Park Oval, Tunapuna Boys RC School, Siparia Union Presbyterian School, Presentation College Chaguanas, Sancho Road Sporting Facility, San Fernando West Secondary and the Shaw Park Basketball and Tennis Pavilion in Tobago.
Interested persons can contact TTCUC’s secretary Premchand Roopia, at 464-8005 or send an email to umpirebarry55@gmail.com. They can also visit the Council’s facebook page @ Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires’ Council.