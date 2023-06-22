Capelli Sport has agreed a deal with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), the TTFA announced yesterday.
The deal will see Capelli Sport becoming the official and exclusive supplier of sports apparel and equipment for all categories of the TTFA, including the national teams as they compete in CONCACAF and FIFA events such as Nations League, Gold Cup, and World Cup qualifiers.
According to the TTFA via a release yesterday, the two-year deal is set to begin immediately as the TTFA will compete in the 2023 Gold Cup in their new Capelli Sport gear.
The TTFA is rebuilding with a focus on growing the game of football.Normalisation Committee Chairman Robert Hadad said of the new partnership: “We are really pleased to be able to partner with Capelli Sport. They have stepped forward, having stood out from the proposals we received, and provided the TTFA with a great opportunity as we continue to rebuild the Association. Continuing to capture the essence of Trinidad and Tobago in what we wear is key, and we believe that a partnership with Capelli Sport will allow us to showcase these aspects and the best that Trinidad and Tobago has to offer.”
President and CEO of Capelli Sport, George Altirs said: “Capelli Sport is happy to help the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association write the next chapter in their storied history. From grassroots development to senior international competition, we intend on being a valuable partner to the TTFA, and playing an integral role in their future success.”
According to the release, Capelli Sport is a global multi-sports brand based in New York City, specialising in team sports.