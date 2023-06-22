Nicklas Frenderu

HOW DOES IT FEEL?: Goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup, centre, chats with his T&T teammates as they wear the new Capelli Sport kit they will use at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, starting Sunday against St Kitts and Nevis in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, USA. —Photo: TTFA Media

Capelli Sport has agreed a deal with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), the TTFA announced yesterday.

The deal will see Capelli Sport becoming the official and exclusive supplier of sports apparel and equipment for all categories of the TTFA, including the national teams as they compete in CONCACAF and FIFA events such as Nations League, Gold Cup, and World Cup qualifiers.

According to the TTFA via a release yesterday, the two-year deal is set to begin immediately as the TTFA will compete in the 2023 Gold Cup in their new Capelli Sport gear.

The TTFA is rebuilding with a focus on growing the game of football.Normalisation Committee Chairman Robert Hadad said of the new partnership: “We are really pleased to be able to partner with Capelli Sport. They have stepped forward, having stood out from the proposals we received, and provided the TTFA with a great opportunity as we continue to rebuild the Association. Continuing to capture the essence of Trinidad and Tobago in what we wear is key, and we believe that a partnership with Capelli Sport will allow us to showcase these aspects and the best that Trinidad and Tobago has to offer.”

President and CEO of Capelli Sport, George Altirs said: “Capelli Sport is happy to help the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association write the next chapter in their storied history. From grassroots development to senior international competition, we intend on being a valuable partner to the TTFA, and playing an integral role in their future success.”

According to the release, Capelli Sport is a global multi-sports brand based in New York City, specialising in team sports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nine T&T players for JITIC

NINE players will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the 14 and under division of the leading tournament in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) region from today in Dominican Republic.

After finishing in the top two positions in the national male and female trials last month, Jovan Garibana, Connor Carrington, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Makeda Bain were expected to form the team for the tournament known as JITIC.

GET JOB DONE

GET JOB DONE

West Indies easily defeated Nepal by 101 runs in their second match of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers yesterday but by no means was it as clinical as it could have been.

And with a key fixture against hosts Zimbabwe tomorrow, former skipper Nicholas Pooran, who was at the forefront of yesterday’s victory, is hoping the Caribbean side can play their best game and move closer to qualifying for the showpiece, set to take place in India later this year

Scorchers, Soca Kings open T10 qualifiers

Defending champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers finished second on the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings following an eight-wicket victory over third place Cocrico Cavaliers in their final group stage match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Bethel picks up 2nd Special Olympics gold

Swimmer Trent Bethel claimed his and TTO’s third gold medal at the Special Olympics International World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany, this time in the pool in the men’s 800m freestyle yesterday.

It follows his first gold in the 1,500 metres Open Water swim competition, on Monday.

Le Maitre edges out Moore

Le Maitre edges out Moore

A sprint finish at the line on Monday saw veteran distance runner Chantel Le Maitre edge out ten year-old Chennai Moore to win the inaugural One More Mile 5km road race in Marabella.

Singh replaces injured Phillips for Gold Cup

Singh replaces injured Phillips for Gold Cup

National coach Angus Eve has had to make an enforced changed to his CONCACAF Gold Cup squad, with Luke Singh being called up for action.

This is after Scotland-based midfielder Daniel Phillips sustained a grade 1 quadriceps injury in the second half of Trinidad and Tobago’s training match with Haiti in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday.