TTFA hires Welshman

The Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football programme finally has a new head coach in the person of James Thomas.
The Trinidad and Tobagop Football Association (TTFA) announced yesterday that Thomas, who has worked mainly as a development coach within the Wales Football Association, has agreed to an initial one-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year based on his achievements and a successful performance appraisal. The TTFA said additional members of the senior women’s technical staff will be announced shortly and will be locally based. Thomas is expected to arrive in Trinidad within the next few weeks.
After receiving 195 applications, Thomas was selected after a shortlist was done and the top five candidates were then selected and interviewed. Thereafter the top three candidates were invited to another round of interviews, with Thomas being chosen as the TTFA’s candidate of choice.
Thomas holds both a UEFA A Licence and a UEFA Elite Youth A Licence. He was most recently a performance analyst of the Wales women’s team and during his time with the Football Association of Wales (FAW), he also worked across the Under-19 and Under-17 performance (development) squads.
The WFA lists Thomas as taking charge of the Welch women’s Under-16 team for a 2019 UEFA development tournament in Sweden which featured the hosts, Slovenia and Northern Ireland.
Also in 2019, development coaches Claire O’Sullivan and Thomas of the Wales youth team took charge for the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship, when former Wales senior and youth teams head coach Jayne Ludlow and her coaching staff were in Belarus for a EURO 2021 qualifying round match.
Thomas’ resume lists him serving as assistant head coach at the Cardiff City Ladies FC who compete in the English FA’s Women’s National League. Prior to that Thomas worked at Bristol City WFC in the English Women’s Super League (The WSL).
He also held a variety of roles there, including WSL Academy head coach (Under-20), the Elite College programme head coach (Under-19), and as an assistant coach within the first team environment.
Some of Thomas’ previous roles also include working within the England Elite Female Talent Pathway as a head coach for one of their regional advanced coaching centres.
The Welshman said he was pleased to be named as the T&T women’s coach.
“I am honoured and delighted to be given the opportunity to join the Trinidad and Tobago as women’s senior national team head coach,” Thomas said yesterday via the TTFA.
He has already put in a lot of work behind the scenes, familiarising himself with the player pool available and mapping out a plan for 2021 alongside the TTFA technical department.
“There is a terrific blend of experience and youth within the pathway and my experiences of working across all age groups from youth to senior at both club and international levels will allow me to develop both the individual and the teams to help us reach our goals as a nation,” he said.
“As well as working with the senior national team in their quest to qualify for major tournaments, I feel a fundamental part of a head coach’s role is to influence the domestic and international age group player pathways to support the development of the game in Trinidad and Tobago and give all players and fans a women’s national team programme everybody can be proud of,” Thomas added.