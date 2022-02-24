TTFA, Infantino mourn Daniel’s loss

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino have expressed condolences following the passing yesterday of Judy Daniel, the deputy chair of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee.

Daniel was one of three appointees made when the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the TTFA in March 2020, replacing the executive led by president William Wallace.

Daniel, an attorney-at-law for over 30 years, worked at several government institutions including the Attorney General’s office, Ministry of Planning and Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Affairs before leaving there to become the international legal consultant for a 22-country World Bank/International Maritime Project.

Daniel also worked as legal consultant to Environmental Advisors Inc., her own self-starter company in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She also founded another company, RightLaw.

Daniel died peacefully in the US in the presence of her relatives and family.

“The members of the TTFA and the normalisation committee extend its deepest condolences to Judy’s family and friends and will remember her as a tireless and devoted friend who always selflessly gave her best in service of the Association,” the TTFA stated via media release.

FIFA president Infantino also issued his own statement saying: “It is with great sadness and deep emotion I learned of the passing of Ms Judy Daniel, deputy chairwoman of the TTFA normalisation committee.

On behalf of the international football community, I would like to express our deepest sympathy to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, to the members of the TTFA normalisation committee and to Judy’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with you all.

“We hope that our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.”

