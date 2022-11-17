TTFA launches its second ‘A’ licence course

Anton Corneal

TO IMPART HIS KNOWLEDGE: Anton Corneal, left, instructor for the TTFA A licence course.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has announced the staging of the second edition of the TTFA ‘A’ Licence Coaching Course to be held from January 3-10, 2023, at the UTT Campus, Pt Lisas and Ato Boldon Stadium.

The main aim of this course is to educate coaches on the modern trends of the game, focusing on the practical and theoretical aspects of coaching, with an emphasis on leading the elite player and team at an advanced level.

The course is consistent with similar content, contact hours and learning outcomes of other A License courses in the CONCACAF and UEFA regions.

The course comprises a total of 222 hours of theory and online sessions and priority will be given to coaches and technical directors with a CONCACAF “B” Licence or equivalent and current head coaches.

The course will be conducted by Anton Corneal, technical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA); Tony McCullum, UEFA tutor, who holds a UEFA A License and FA Advanced Youth Award and until recently worked for the English FA as its National Coach Development officer.

Mauricio Marques will serve as guest presenter. His professional experience includes engagement as a FIFA instructor since 2009 and head of the Coach’s Education, CBF Academy since then. He has also been a member of the Technical Coaching Commission CONMEBOL since 2016. His areas of expertise include sport management and coaching education.

