The future permanent coach of the national senior team will have to be one the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) can afford.
This was made clear yesterday by Nicholas Gomez, a member of the normalisation committee appointed by world governing body FIFA to run the TTFA for a two-year period and sought out its finances.
At a virtual media conference yesterday to introduce Angus Eve as the interim head coach of the senior team following the firing of Terry Fenwick, Gomez said financial considerations will have to be a factor in any future appointment.
“We would want to ensure that we assess the applications against the backdrop of the criteria that we would agree as a panel and that the most appropriate individual that emerges from the crop would be the one that we would select as the preferred candidate and then the process of determining affordability has to take place. And so one would have to determine whilst the individual matches the criteria, the question becomes, can you afford the person? And we would have to consider affordability, that is for sure.”
Yesterday, Gomez revealed that “affordability” was the primary reason for the sacking of former England international Fenwick, who was unable to get T&T out of the first round of CONCACAF zone World Cup qualifying. T&T finished second in Group F behind qualifiers St Kits and Nevis.
Fenwick was hired under the administration of former president William Wallace following the removal of Dennis Lawrence.
Commenting on the financial situation and Fenwick, who would have been due a two-year contract renewal and an upgrade on his salary had he qualified the team for the Gold Cup, Gomez said: ”The Association has been challenged financially and some of the arrangements that were established before the normalisation committee came in has proven not to be affordable, and so we had to make a judgement call and a determination as to how we deal with it and our approach was to deal with it in the way that we have.”
Gomez added that “whether” financial considerations, “create a bias to domestic coaches versus international coaches, perhaps it does, but what I would say is that it’s important that Trinidad and Tobago select a head coach that best serves the nation, best serves football and (one) that we can afford.”