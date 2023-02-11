TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Football Association members voted yesterday to change their December 10 Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) decision to have March 18 elections.
At another EGM at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, called yesterday by the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, the members, by a vote of 22 for, zero against and zero abstentions, overturned the previous motion.
That December 10 motion stated: “Whereas FIFA had installed a normalisation committee in March 2020 to run the affairs of the TTFA, with a specific mandate to be completed within a period of two years ending March 2022, and whereas the tenure of this Normalisation Committee was extended for a further year ending in March 2023, and whereas the normalisation committee has had more than sufficient time to complete the mandate; be it resolved that this Extraordinary General Meeting of the TTFA now requests that the TTFA Normalisation Committee takes all steps to complete its mandate and convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of the TTFA on March 18, 2023 to elect a new Board of Directors to run the affairs of the TTFA as required by the Constitution of the TTFA.”
The new motion yesterday stated in part: “Be it resolved that this Extraordinary General meeting...now nullifies the decision to accept the motion adopted at the EGM of December 10, 2022, and instead adopt the following motion:...Whereas this EGM is of the firm opinion that the Normalisation Committee has had more than sufficient time to complete the mandate, almost three years, be it resolved that this Extraordinary General Meeting strongly urges that the Normalisation Committee takes all steps to complete its mandate within the shortest possible time, with its last task being the organisation of elections for a new Board of the TTFA.
Commenting on yesterday’s meeting, president of the Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFFOTT) Selby Browne indicated: “It is the prerogative of FIFA to extend the term of the NC and expect they may reluctantly have to do so.”
Browne added that he also recommended that Richard Groden, a former TTFA General Secretary be added to the NC to strengthen and ensure it completes its mandate as son as possible.