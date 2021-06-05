Sports filler #1

National Football Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago (NFCTT) Interim president Jefferson George has confirmed that the FIFA-appointed Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) normalisation committee has fulfilled its commitment to pay outstanding salaries, though the funds came a week late. By Friday evening, money was in the bank.

George’s confirmation was supported later when a normalisation committee release stated that national team players and current coaching staff were paid US$788,000.

“For more than 12 months, the normalisation committee (NC) has been working on sourcing funds to keep the players, staff, coaches and daily operations of the TTFA afloat,” the normalisation committee stated via the release signed by Amiel Mohammed, the acting TTFA general secretary appointed by normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad.

Via Mohammed’s release, the normalisation committee indicated that further information of its work will be revealed soon.

“Over the coming weeks, the NC, will reveal the enablers needed and inhibitors identified as the committee collaborates with all TTFA stakeholders to fulfil its mandate in correcting the outstanding issues from previous TTFA administrations,” the release stated.

The NC also announced that following an audit, the TTFA debt amounted to near $100million. In February 2021, the NC engaged Ernst & Young Services Limited (EY), to verify the TTFA’s creditors. Ernst & Young reported major policy, procedural and control deficiencies within the operation of several TTFA administrations.

“EY’s report, dated April 09, 2021, revealed total estimated outstanding liabilities and unasserted claims (contingent liabilities) of approximately TT$98.5 million.

The EY findings and recommendations have been submitted to FIFA and are being used to develop a plan to deal with outstanding debt and inform much needed improvements to the TTFA’s financial governance,” the TTFA stated.

FIFA appointed its normalisation committee in March 17, 2020 following an earlier FIFA/CONCACAF fact-finding mission to Trinidad and Tobago in February 2020, to assess the financial situation of the local association.

The mission found that its extremely poor financial management practices, combined with massive debt, resulted in the TTFA’s inability to meet its financial commitments and facing a very real risk of insolvency.

As part of the corrective measures applied by FIFA, a team of financial and legal business leaders from Trinidad and Tobago was recruited and installed with a clear mandate: to run the TTFA’s daily affairs to establish a debt repayment plan that is implementable by the TTFA; to review and amend the TTFA Statutes (and other regulations where necessary) and to ensure its compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements before duly submitting them for approval to the TTFA Congress.

The committee’s final mandate is to organise and to conduct elections of a new TTFA executive committee for a four-year mandate.

A CALL TO REALITY

Golden swim for Carter

Where to bark

