TTFA requests more time

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), through the head of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee, chairman Robert Hadad, is still in discussions with government officials for approval to host Guyana in the national team’s opening match of the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on March 25.
Hadad confirmed yesterday that discussions are ongoing and that the normalisation committee has asked FIFA for more time to finalise arrangements with the T&T government for the match.
It has been reported that the deadline date to indicate this country’s ability to host the encounter has expired, while the TTFA is still waiting for clearance to host the match from Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram and Ministry of Health (MoH) officials.
Asked for an update on the situation, Hadad responded: “(We are) working with the Minster of Sport and Minister of Health. Still trying to come up with a plan.”
The country’s borders remain closed for everyone except nationals. They must seek exemptions from the Ministry of National Security, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine period required, to be split evenly between a State-approved facility and the national’s home.
The T&T footballers recently travelled to the USA for a friendly international and had to undergo a quarantine period at the Home of Football upon their return.
If T&T are unable to get clearance for the match to be held in Trinidad, then the TTFA may have to give up home advantage.
Asked if there was a deadline date for government approval for the game to go ahead as scheduled, Hadad said: “We are asking for more time.” Asked if they were asking FIFA for more time to put arrangements in place for the match, Hadad said “yes”.