TTFA scouting for UK talent

Plans are afoot to expand the TTFA scouting network to the United Kingdom.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has stated that its Technical Committee is in the process of establishing the TTFA Talent Identification Programme (TTIP).

Chairman of TTFA’s Technical Committee Keith Look Loy elaborated on the Talent Identification Programme, saying it was critical towards the long-term progress of T&T’s football. A similar programme (Talent Identification and Player Pool Programme, TIPP) has been established by TTFA in North America.

“The local Talent Identification Programme will provide every young player who wishes to be seen (with) the opportunity to be seen, in every nook and cranny of T&T.

“It will be the first step in our young players’ pathway to elite, national and international football. Additionally, there are an estimated 325k Trinbagonians living in North America. When we drill down into the second and third generations, our population is trebled. And so too, our player pool.

The Mission of TIPP is “To identify players with the potential to play for our youth national teams and to unite the best Trinbagonian youth players in North America with the TTFA.”

Talent Identification Managers will assess the top players from different clubs and markets in different combinations, cross referencing top talents across North America. Camps will be conducted with a particular focus to ensure the staff sees the widest variety of talent in different contexts agreed upon by the TTFA and staff.

“The creation of an integrated TTFA Talent Identification System at home and overseas is one step, but a critical one, in the long term progress of our football,” Look Loy told TTFA Media.

The Technical Committee has also requested that each regional association and Women’s League Football (WOLF) identify and nominate a panel of talent scouts who will be responsible for the screening and identification of talented youth players within the area of its jurisdiction. The nomination process is expected to be completed by January 20, after which a training seminar will be organised.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fevrier’s gone

Fevrier’s gone

STUART CHARLES-FEVRIER is the latest national coach to face the axe since William Wallace replaced David John-Williams as Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president, following the November 24 elections.

TTFA scouting for UK talent

Plans are afoot to expand the TTFA scouting network to the United Kingdom.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has stated that its Technical Committee is in the process of establishing the TTFA Talent Identification Programme (TTIP).

Sancho pushes for full-time chairman

Sancho pushes for full-time chairman

ACTING Pro League chairman Brent Sancho thinks the position should be a full-time one, complete with salary. Sancho was appointed as Acting Chairman following the death of Richard Fakoory in May.

v

v

The North Zone teams competing in the National Basketball Federation’s National Invitational Championship (NIC) will have a lot to contemplate during the Christmas break as they seek to regroup and give a better account of themselves when competition resumes.

Sidey’s repeat as TFA champs

Sidey’s repeat as TFA champs

AT ONE POINT, it seemed Leeds United would take the Tobago Football Association (TFA) Premier League title. Then, it looked like it would be Georgia and also, at one point, Stokely Vale were closing fast enough to win. In the end, Speyside-based Sidey’s FC have repeated, winning the title they also won a year ago.

Better to come

Better to come

Despite losing the three-match T20 and One-Day International series 2-1, West Indies batsman…