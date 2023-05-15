The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has begun its search for its next women’s senior national team head coach after Kenwyne Jones’ contract was not renewed.
On the weekend, the TTFA began advertising for staff positions for the senior team including those of head coach, assistant coach and goalkeeping coach.
Jones was given a permanent nine-month contract in November, 2021, after previously serving in an interim capacity.
That contract, which had a provision for a one-year extension, came to an end on August 31, 2022.
This was one month after T&T ended winless at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship which put paid to their World Cup qualification hopes.
Yesterday, acting TTFA general secretary Amiel Mohammed said the contract extension was dependent on the achievement of Key Performance Indicator’s (KPI’s) but that the “prevailing factor,” in Jones’ contract not being extended, “would have been the status of the TTFA as an organisation.”
At the time, the TTFA was involved in a bankruptcy procedure.
Mohammed noted also that the fact that there was no competitive football scheduled for the women’s team from August 2022 to September 2023 would also have been a factor in Jones’ contract not being extended.
However, the general secretary said Jones was free to re-apply for the position.
According to the TTFA advertisement, applicants for the position of head coach must be able to: Lead and manage the senior women’s national team, including its player personnel, technical and support staff. To select the player personnel of the relevant national team.
To develop and implement the training programme of the team. Promote an appreciation of physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
The head coach must also be able to work cohesively with other professionals — physiotherapist, psychologist etc.
He must be able to identify the individual abilities of each player, and create suitable individual development plans.
He must also be able to: Communicate openly and effectively in a positive team environment; have an understanding of tactical periodisation; have the ability to be a role model and mentor athletes; analyse tactical trends within elite football, e.g. (Formations and game principles); report on the implementation of said programme to the Normalisation Committee, including the performance of player personnel and technical staff; and perform such other duties of a technical nature as may occasionally be assigned to him/her by the Association after consultation between the him/her and the Normalisation Committee.
The TTFA advertisement also stated that the minimum qualification for the post would be TTFA “B” Licence or equivalent. The desired qualifications would be a TTFA “A” Licence or equivalent.
Candidates must also have a minimum of five years coaching at the senior level and a working knowledge of women’s football in CFU and CONCACAF.