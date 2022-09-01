TTFA starts search for new technical director

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is now accepting applications for the position of technical director.
The position became vacant last week, following the departure of Anton Corneal. Corneal left to take up the position of FIFA Regional Technical Consultant for the Caribbean.
The TTFA stated yesterday that applicants must submit their resume, contact information and a copy of all related documents by e-mail to technical.ttfa@gmail.com no later than 6 p.m. (AST) on Sunday September 11, 2022. According to the TTFA, applicants for the position of technical director must be able to lead and manage the TTFA’s technical department; provide direction on strategic and technical matters related to the TTFA’s responsibilities for football in Trinidad and Tobago, including but not limited to technical and strategic planning; the administration of technical programmes, coach recruitment, youth player development and grassroots player development.
Applicants must also be able to develop budgets for the technical department; manage the TTFA’s coach education department; lay the foundation for the future of national football—men’s, women’s, beach soccer and futsal—and work to improve the standard of play in national competitions (senior and youth); promote technical and performance analysis at various levels; manage the TTFA’s high performance programme in accordance with its strategic direction, and FIFA’s and CONCACAF’s guidelines; manage the TTFA’s application and execution of FIFA and CONCACAF development programmes.
Applicants must also have a minimum of a TTFA B Licence or equivalent.
Experience-wise, applicants must have coached at a national team (senior and/or youth) level; have a working knowledge of FIFA and CONCACAF’s development programmes and have a working knowledge of coach education licences and programmes.
The TTFA said having experience as a coaching licence instructor and/or educator would be an asset to applicants.
Having tertiary level education or graduate level diplomas would also be an asset for technical director aspirants.
The TTFA added that, “the ideal candidate would possess a high degree of leadership, organisational, planning, interpersonal and communication skills. The candidates should have experience in budget preparation and be proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel.
“Candidates should also be highly motivated, be a team player and problem solver.”