Angus Eve will stay on as head coach of the national senior football team.
Yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) announced that Eve’s tenure has been extended to March, 2024.
Eve was first hired on an interim basis in 2021 to replace Terry Fenwick following T&T’s failure to get to the final round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Eve recently took T&T through a CONCACAF Nations League B campaign after which, T&T earned promotion to League A after Nicaragua’s disqualification.
Eve’s last assignment was the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June when T&T failed to get out of their group which also included the United States, Jamaica and St Kitts and Nevis.
The reappointed head coach will now lead the team against Curacao on September 7 in League A action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium before travelling to play El Salvador on September 10.
Commenting on Eve’s extension, Normalisation Committee chairman Robert Hadad stated, “Angus has come into the role bringing stability, quality and belief to the team.”
“We have navigated challenges together along the way and believe that he is the right individual and character to take us into League A.”
Meantime, Eve stated, “This is a great honour to continue to serve my country and serve in a positive manner.”
In addition to Eve’s extension, the TTFA said it has commissioned a Technical Advisory Panel that will be available to assist the head coach. It said the names of the members of this Panel will be finalized and announced within the next few days.