TTFA to conduct U-20, U-17 women’s teams screening

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association will stage open try outs for the national Under-20 and Under-17 women’s team selection at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago, and at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on December 22, 23, 29 and 30.
Players for the women’s U-20 trials must be born on or after January 1, 2002 while players for the U-17 trials must be born on or after January 1, 2005. The U-17 sessions will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the U-20s will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Players are advised to submit all relevant medical information (injuries, asthmatic status, etc) prior to these screenings. Submission of a medical assessment report is also encouraged to ensure that the player is cleared to partake in any physical training.
Players are also requested to attend the sessions with one red and one white jersey, black shorts, red socks, shin guards and boots.
Parents or accompanying guests will not be allowed into the venues in accordance with the Covid-19 regulations at all national stadia.
Registration for U-17s:
10.45 a.m.-11.45 a.m.
Registration for U-20s:
1.45 p.m. – 2.45 p.m.
All persons interested in attending the sessions must register via the following link:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfR05TJf2hlY281vsrV0bFWEBj_VhpWEmCqfE1_Y7ts5juquQ/viewform