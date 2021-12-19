TTFA to conduct U-20, U-17 women’s teams screening

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association will stage open try outs for the national Under-20 and Under-17 women’s team selection at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago, and at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on December 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Players for the women’s U-20 trials must be born on or after January 1, 2002 while players for the U-17 trials must be born on or after January 1, 2005. The U-17 sessions will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the U-20s will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Players are advised to submit all relevant medical information (injuries, asthmatic status, etc) prior to these screenings. Submission of a medical assessment report is also encouraged to ensure that the player is cleared to partake in any physical training.

Players are also requested to attend the sessions with one red and one white jersey, black shorts, red socks, shin guards and boots.

Parents or accompanying guests will not be allowed into the venues in accordance with the Covid-19 regulations at all national stadia.

Registration for U-17s:

10.45 a.m.-11.45 a.m.

Registration for U-20s:

1.45 p.m. – 2.45 p.m.

All persons interested in attending the sessions must register via the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfR05TJf2hlY281vsrV0bFWEBj_VhpWEmCqfE1_Y7ts5juquQ/viewform

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Man City take advantage of Chelsea, Liverpool slip-ups

Man City take advantage of Chelsea, Liverpool slip-ups

Chelsea complained about having to play with a coronavirus-depleted squad in drawing at Wolverhampton. Liverpool grumbled about the refereeing in being held by Tottenham.

And Manchester City just strolled further in front at the top of the Premier League. The champions eased past Newcastle 4-0 yesterday after brushing aside Leeds 7-0 in midweek.

GOING FOR GOLD

GOING FOR GOLD

TOP TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will line up for gold in the men’s 50-metre butterfly final today around 10.41 a.m. (T&T time) when the FINA 15th World Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships continue at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

TTFA to conduct U-20, U-17 women’s teams screening

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association will stage open try outs for the national Under-20 and Under-17 women’s team selection at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago, and at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on December 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Thong reaches last 32 in US Open again

Thong reaches last 32 in US Open again

SETH THONG had made it to the third round of the United States Junior Open Squash Championships again.

After reaching the last 32 in the Under-13 division last year, the Trinidad and Tobago player accomplished the feat in the Under-15 category Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Misplaced priorities

Misplaced priorities

From the tour of Pakistan at the end of 1997 to the campaign in New Zealand in early 2006, West Indies lost 40 of 51 Test matches played away from home, winning five.

Prominent players during that period included Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper, Chris Gayle, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Fidel Edwards and Jerome Taylor.