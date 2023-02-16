The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is in the process of launching a Girls Under-14 League, It will be called the TTFA G14 League.

The initiative comes through the support of the FIFA Women’s Development Programme. For the inaugural league, 12 teams are registered; eight coming from Trinidad and four teams from Tobago are due to compete. The league kicks off on March 5.

Teams are welcoming girls born between January 1 2009 and December 31 2011.

Girls interested in playing can contact the following teams to get further information:

Athletic International Academy (Tacarigua) 319-2374

Combined Ballerz Academy (Tobago) 722-9460

Cox Coaching Academy (Palo Seco) 322-6298/384-1144

Crowne Trace (Chaguanas) 358-6898/277-5344

Eastern Counties Region Team 680-6499

Jewels Sports Club (Tobago) 751-9885

Pt Fortin Women’s Football Club (Pt. Fortin) 498-3878

Real Dimension Women’s Football Club (POS & Environs) –

RSS Phoenix 1964 FC (Tobago) – 689-2304/ 317-2104

Skill Skool Girls Football Academy (San Juan) 772-0464

South Stars Sports (PrincesTown) 778-4413

Tobago Chicas Football Club (Tobago) 358-0928/333-6694

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Charles powers Victorians to BPL title

West Indies batter Johnson Charles crafted a brilliant, unbeaten half-century to mastermind a successful run chase and propel Comilla Victorians to the capture of their second straight Bangladesh Premier League title yesterday.

In pursuit of the 175 for seven posted by Sylhet Strikers, Victorians overhauled their target with four balls to spare and win by seven wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the right-handed Charles top-scoring with 79 not out off 52 deliveries.

Diego Martin ruled out for third-round games

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow is happy that the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship came off without a hitch but noted that the venues for the final three games of the tournament are yet to be confirmed.

Pure effort

Pure effort

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Shawn Cooper yesterday acknowledged that it is somewhat of an on-the-job training exercise with his young charges, following their hard-fought 1-1 draw with Barbados Wednesday evening at the 2023 CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship taking place in Guatemala.

Haynes: WI watching Bravo

Haynes: WI watching Bravo

Despite not being selected for the two-Test series against South Africa, the in-form Darren Bravo is still very much on radar of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

CWI chairman of selectors for the senior men’s team Desmond Haynes said the stylish left-hander, Bravo, is a “class act” and the selection panel, which also includes Roland Butcher and interim West Indies head coach Andre Coley, will continue monitoring Bravo’s progress in the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

Sinanan rules in Tacarigua

AFTER stumbling in the Under-19 final four days earlier in the junior equivalent competition, Travis Sinanan was crowned champion of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament Wednesday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Levi Garcia scores 15th of season

Levi Garcia scores 15th of season

Trinidadian striker Levi Garcia continued his hot streak in the Greek Super League 1 with a blistering long-range left-footed free-kick goal as his AEK Athens club scored a 3-0 win over Levadiakos, Monday.

Having his best-ever scoring season in Europe, the converted left-winger has now got 15 goals in all appearances this season, including 11 in the league. Garcia, 25, has also scored three goals in two matches, getting another two on February 9 as Athens won their Greek Cup first-leg tie 3-0 over giants Olympiakos.