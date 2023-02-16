The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is in the process of launching a Girls Under-14 League, It will be called the TTFA G14 League.
The initiative comes through the support of the FIFA Women’s Development Programme. For the inaugural league, 12 teams are registered; eight coming from Trinidad and four teams from Tobago are due to compete. The league kicks off on March 5.
Teams are welcoming girls born between January 1 2009 and December 31 2011.
Girls interested in playing can contact the following teams to get further information:
Athletic International Academy (Tacarigua) 319-2374
Combined Ballerz Academy (Tobago) 722-9460
Cox Coaching Academy (Palo Seco) 322-6298/384-1144
Crowne Trace (Chaguanas) 358-6898/277-5344
Eastern Counties Region Team 680-6499
Jewels Sports Club (Tobago) 751-9885
Pt Fortin Women’s Football Club (Pt. Fortin) 498-3878
Real Dimension Women’s Football Club (POS & Environs) –
RSS Phoenix 1964 FC (Tobago) – 689-2304/ 317-2104
Skill Skool Girls Football Academy (San Juan) 772-0464
South Stars Sports (PrincesTown) 778-4413
Tobago Chicas Football Club (Tobago) 358-0928/333-6694