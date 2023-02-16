West Indies batter Johnson Charles crafted a brilliant, unbeaten half-century to mastermind a successful run chase and propel Comilla Victorians to the capture of their second straight Bangladesh Premier League title yesterday.

In pursuit of the 175 for seven posted by Sylhet Strikers, Victorians overhauled their target with four balls to spare and win by seven wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the right-handed Charles top-scoring with 79 not out off 52 deliveries.