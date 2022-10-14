TTFA to stage ‘B’ and ‘C’ Licence courses

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will stage “B” and “C” Licence coaching courses in November.
The TTFA “B” Licence course runs from November 7 to 12 and costs $2,500. Deadline for registration is October 25. The “C” Licence course runs from November 21 to 25 and costs $1,500. Deadline for registration is November 10. Both courses will take place between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The courses will be conducted in three blocks: face to face contact comprising of theoretical and practical sessions; a mentorship period of between eight to 12 weeks coached from a periodisation plan and witnessed by peer coaches; and a period of summative assessment and a written exam.