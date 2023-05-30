TTFA, TTPFL laud top 3

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) have confirmed that AC Port of Spain, Defence Force and Tiger Tanks Club Sando will represent Trinidad and Tobago in regional qualifying tournaments.
AC Port of Spain and the Defence Force qualified for the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup by virtue of occupying the top two spots in the TTPFL Tier 1 standings, as of CONCACAF’s May 28 deadline.
The CONCACAF Caribbean Cup will kick off its five months of group stage action on August 22.
Meanwhile, Tiger Tanks Club Sando qualified for the CONCACAF Club Shield after occupying third in the TTPFL Tier 1 standings, by the CONCACAF deadline of May 28. This competition takes place from August 3-13 in St Kitts-Nevis.
“We wish these three clubs the best of luck in their respective competitions and will support them as they represent Trinidad and Tobago at the regional club level,” the TTFA stated.
All three CONCACAF qualifiers are also in contention to become inaugural TTPFL champions. The TTPFL Tier 1 season has four more rounds of league play before its conclusion on June 17, when the champions will be crowned.
The first, second and third-placed teams at the end of the league (after 22 rounds) will receive prize money.
TTPFL RESULTS:
TIER I (MATCH DAY 18)
(Sunday)
Defence Force 3 (Brent Sam 47th, Reon Moore 49th, Justin Sadoo 77th) vs W Connection 0
Police FC 2 (Jabari Mitchell pen, Joevin Jones) vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando 1 (Nathaniel James 61st)
AC Port-of-Spain 4 (Sedale Mc Lean 35’, John-Paul Rochford 85’, Robert Primus 87’, Duane Muckette 90+2) vs Cunupia FC 0
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 4 (Anthony Parris 6’ og, Daniel David 43’ Ataulla Guerra 54, Tarik Lee 81’) vs Prisons Services 1 (Jordan Devonish 51’)
Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic 1 (Marcus Joseph 22’pen) vs Central FC 0
San Juan Jabloteh vs Morvant Caledonia AIA (Did not play due to waterlogged field)
TIER 2 (MATCH DAY 1)
(Saturday)
Bethel FC 1 (Kerri Mc Donald 38’) vs FC Phoenix 1 (Jabari Arthur 50’)
Harlem Strikers FC 0 vs Police FC 0
Guaya United 0 vs Defence Force 0
UPCOMING MATCHES:
TIER 1 (MATCH DAY 19)
(Friday)
Defence Force vs Police FC, Arima Municipal Stadium, Arima 5pm
Prisons Service vs AC Port-of-Spain, Arima Municipal Stadium, Arima 7.15pm
(Saturday)
Morvant Caledonia AIA vs W Connection, Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar 4pm
Cunupia FC vs Point Fortin Civic, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella 4pm
(Sunday)
Club Sando FC vs La Horquetta Rangers, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella 4pm
Central FC vs San Juan Jabloteh, Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, 4pm
TIER 2 (MATCH DAY 2)
(Saturday)
1976 FC Phoenix vs TT Defence Force FC, Dwight Yorke Stadium 5pm
San Fernando Giants FC vs Guaya United, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium 4pm
TT Police FC vs Bethel SC, Police Barracks, 3.30pm
(Sunday)
PVDM UTD vs UTT FC, St Anthonys Coll. Grd 4pm
Harlem Strikers FC vs Matura Reunited, Frederick Settlement 4pm