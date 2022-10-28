TTHB National Indoor tourney continues this weekend

The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s (TTHB) National Indoor Hockey tournament continues today with nine games at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.
The action gets going with Fatima HC taking on Malvern at 10 a.m. in the Under-19 Boys competition.
In the men’s open division, Fatima will come up against QPCC, flicking off from 3 p.m. And the action concludes with another men’s open division encounter between Notre Dame and Malvern from 6 p.m.
There are eight games scheduled for tomorrow. SHAPE will take on Malvern from 10 a.m. in the U-19 Boys division, while QPCC face Fatima from 11 a.m. in another U-19 Boys match.
Two men’s open division games will conclude Sunday’s schedule with Fatima up against Notre Dame from 4 p.m. while QPCC will square off against Malvern from 5 p.m.