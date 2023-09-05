TTO 3x3 basketball squad preparing for Pan Am Games

The National Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago (NBFTT) has announced a training squad of 38 players to commence preparations for the upcoming Pan American Games which is scheduled from October 20 through November 5, in Chile.
Key players in the squad include Chike Augustine, Ahkeem Boyd, Tyrese Fields and Nathyon Lewis. The same players were all called up recently for the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games which took place in July in El Salvador
Team TTO was due to commence training yesterday at the Maloney Indoor Sports Complex. The team will also conduct sessions at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville, San Fernando, under the guidance of Maloney Pacers coach Christopher Jackson Charles.
T&T’s men qualified as one of the 12 teams for the ‘FIBA America Region’ which is made up of the USA, the number-one ranked team, and Canada, which is ranked second. Other competing teams include Chile, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, El Salvador, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Colombia.
T&T had until June 30 to be ranked inside the top-12 to earn qualification, to which the NBFTT did, when they hosted its National Championship which helped the process.