TTO riders go medal-less at Nations Cup

TTO’s elite sprinters Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne both exited at the !/8 final stage of the men’s sprint event on the fourth and final day of the UCI Nations Cup series in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.
Paul, in his first competitive action since sustaining a collarbone injury last October, was defeated by France’s Sebastian Vigier while Browne lost to Great Britain’s Joseph Truman at the quarter-final stage.
Earlier both advanced from the 1/16 final, with Paul outpacing Thailand’s Jai Angsuthasaw while his countryman Browne got the better of China’s Yu Zhou.
Even earlier in the qualifying round, Paul was the sixth fastest seed, posting 9.842 seconds with Browne moving forward as the 26th fastest in 10.163.
TTO’s lone female competitor Alexi Costa-Ramirez failed to advance to the final of the Women’s omnium.
On Thursday, Paul exited at the quarter-final stage of the keirin when he finished sixth and last in the second quarter-final claimed by the eventual champion Shinji Nakano of Japan
Browne failed to advance past the first round repechage.
Also Thursday, endurance rider Akil Campbell failed to advance to the final of the omnium after finishing 18th of 20 in the second of the qualifying heats. On day two, Campbell was 12th in the elimination
The four riders were part of a four-member TTO team in Egypt battling to earn Paris 2024 Olympic qualification points at the Cairo International Velodrome.