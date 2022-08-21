TTO swimmers shine, retain ‘Goodwill’ title

TEAM TTO cruised to a successful title defence behind record-breaking performances on the final day of the three-day Goodwill Swimming Championships yesterday, at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
TTO won 12 gold on the final day yesterday to officially follow up on their last title-winning performance in 2019, the last time the Games were staged prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Team TTO had two individual records and two relay marks established yesterday.
Individually, Alyssa Reid blasted her way to a new Girls 11-12 50m backstroke record of 31.87 seconds, erasing TTO’s Kiara Goddridge’s 2018 standard of 32.52 seconds. Two events later, Isabella Mendoza touched in 31.86 seconds in the Girls 13-14 50m backstroke, removing TTO’s Ornella Walker’s 2015 time of 31.89 seconds.
Reid was a crucial part of TTO’s Girls 11-12 4x50m freestyle record squad that also included Harmoni Nelson, Asia-Marie Pouchet and Netania Edwards that splashed to 1:58.46, beating TTO’s 2015 mark of 1:59.19. Edwards herself won two individual gold on the day including the Girls 11-12 200m freestyle (2:19.87) and 100m butterfly (1:09.82).
And to close out the meet, the TTO Boys 15-17 put an exclamation mark on this country’s dominance of the Championships, splashing to a 1:38.27 clocking, shaving Guyana’s 2007 standard of 1:38.41. That quartet included Levi Smith, Peter Trepte, Nathan Pascall, and Keishawn Daniel. An additional double gold medal winner was Keryn Burke in the Girls 13-14 200m freestyle (2:14.61) and 100m butterfly (1:09.20).
Points standings
1.T&T 1,442
2.J’ca 1,002
3.B’dos 723
4.Baham 553
5.Surin 496
6.St Luc 356
7.Gren 78
Medal Table
Team Gold Silver Bronze Total
T&T 50 40 35 125
J’ca 33 37 22 92
Baham 21 17 14 52
Surin 7 7 8 22
B’dos 4 15 30 49
St Luc 3 7 6 16
Gren 2 0 1 3