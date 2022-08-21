TTO swimmers shine, retain ‘Goodwill’ title

TYSAN SELVON and Britney Choon scored another convincing victory when the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-23 Invitational Beach Volleyball continued Saturday in Santa Cruz.

After both pairs had convincingly won their opening match to be assured of places in the semifinals, No. 1 Trinidad and Tobago outfit brushed aside Delapenha sisters, Anjia and Brianna, 21-9, 21-9 to finish at the top of Group A.