TTO teams continue to struggle in Tobago

TTO teams finished sixth in rugby and 10th and 11th in men’s and women’s beach volleyball, respectively, on day four of the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, in Tobago, yesterday.

And the women’s netball team had a shaky start, suffering two defeats at the Shaw Park Indoor Complex.

At the Shaw Park outdoor field on the final day of the rugby competition, Jamaica avenged their preliminary round defeat to TTO, on Monday (7-22), to win the 5th to 6th place classification match 12-5 in the men’s rugby 7s.

Earlier, TTO head coach Larry Mendes’ charges were overpowered 43-5 by Scotland—the eventual sudden-death extra-time champions over Fiji in their final Group A match. The TTO women were clobbered by Wales 66-0 in their final Group A match before being hammered by Wales in the 5th-6th place playoff 50-0.

In netball Fast 5, the TTO women jumped out to a quick 4-1 first quarter lead before Canada dominated them with a fast-pace, fast-passing game that often caught the local girls out of position in defence.

Canada surged back to keep TTO scoreless in the second half (11-4). The North Americans extended their advantage to 19-7 in the third quarter before ultimately prevailing 22-11.

In their second game yesterday evening, Scotland registered an even higher win, a 37-14 thrashing over the young Calypso Girls.

Meanwhile, in beach volleyball, the pair of L’fe Roberts and Meeks Johnson-Lewis succumbed to the Rwandan duo of Claire Kiwase and Hugetye Luwase, going down in straight sets (2-O) 22-20, 21-14 in the 9th to 10th place classification.

The men’s team of Jahreef Miguel and Jerome Morrison won their 11th-12th place playoff by default after the pair of Sanisi Jakarta and Bubacarr Senegal had to abandon their game to make their returning flight home.

On the final day of the triathlon competition at the Buccoo Integrated Facility, the duo of James Castagne-Hay, who overcame a terrible fall on the ride segment on Sunday to finish the individual race, and Jenae-Marie Price could only manage a 17th-place finish in a field of 19 as the mixed-relay super sprint distance was completed yesterday morning. The event was won by the Australian pair of Jack Latham and Aspen Anderson (40 minutes, 58 seconds) followed by the couple from Scotland Alex Robin and Jessica Heeps (41:23). Jersey grabbed the bronze in a team comprising the men’s individual champion Luke Holmes and Siena Stephens (41:37).

Zarek Wilson struck gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) yesterday, clocking a Games record time of 53.70 seconds at the National Aquatics Centre to get home first in the men’s 100 metres butterfly final.

Wilson’s golden swim took his personal medal tally at CYG 2023 to two and Trinidad and Tobago’s to six—three gold, two silver, one bronze.

Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow said he remained “resolute” in his desire to oversee governance reform in the regional body during his tenure.

Shallow, who previously served as vice-president under former president Ricky Skerritt before being elected unopposed in March, said governance was “a key element in reinvigorating CWI,” and underscored the need to act with “insistence and priority,” in ensuring reforms were implemented.

LOCAL CHAMPIONS Defence Force have strengthen up further by signing Garcia cousins, Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia and Isaiah Garcia.

Defence Force won both the League and PFL Cup in the inaugural 2023 season of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) and are preparing for the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup. The 10-team tournament will be contested over a five-month period between August 22-December 7 and will qualify the top three teams for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne saw their campaign at the UCI World Track Cycling Championships end a day early as they were both eliminated in the keirin.

The TTO pair did not get past the repêchage of the keirin at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland.

After clinching the Republic Bank CPL title in 2021, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots fell flat in 2022, failing to make the playoffs after winning just three matches.

They have retained a core group of players, including three explosive batters in Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher and Sherfane Rutherford and just in case, the Patriots have added another potential match-winner in former West Indies Under-19 World Cup winner Jyd Goolie to the mix.