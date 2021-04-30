TTOC awaiting monitoring apps from IOC

The International Olympic Committee and the local organizing committee in Tokyo will launch two new digital-based applications to help with the monitoring and tracing of all authorized attendees of the July 23-August 8 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Team TTO chef de mission Lovie Santana gave an update on the IOC Playbook version 2 - the latest edition disseminated Wednesday and designed to facilitate the safe hosting of the quadrennial Games in a bio-secure bubble in Japan.
The apps are named the Contact Concerning and Health Reporting Tracing applications with both scheduled to be available for download in June.
“We are awaiting more information about downloading and how to operate it,” said Santana,” and it is designed to help to monitor all stakeholders attending the Games and to be able to trace their contacts for a specific period.”
Santana said the apps would allow athletes, officials, technical personnel, etcetera to upload mandatory certified Covid-19 test results certificates prior to their arrival in Japan.
Santana added that depending on persons’ travel itinerary, the LOC might require up to two negative tests.
“It is that they really want us to adhere to the Playbook through our time in Japan, maintaining interactions with non-Games participants to a minimum to ensure the safety of their people as well,” Santana said. “In terms of spectators, they spoke about how it will be televised and how it will be disseminated through digital platforms. They also emphasised that the eyes of the world will be on Tokyo so they must follow all the protocols, guidelines and rules.”
More details were outlined concerning the role and responsibility of a mandatory Covid-19 liaison officer - one per team is required.
“It a very important role to any teams going into Japan. That person is responsible for disseminating updated Covid-19 protocol information to their specific team and provide information and feedback to the IOC and LOC in Tokyo,” said Santana. “It is a very important position and there is no room for errors, and must ensure they know everything that is happening concerning Covid-19. Our officers (TTOC) will lend support.”
Santana, ratified to the position at a virtual Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) council meeting in early April, had said earlier the TTOC will be looking to select a person to fill that role by the time the complete T&T team for the Tokyo Games is finalised in late June/early July.
The IOC has stated that vaccination is not mandatory to attend the Games but delegation members do need a negative Covid-19 test — taken 72 hours before arrival in Japan — to present to Japanese immigration. During the Games, screening tests will be done every four days at the IOC and TTOC’s expense.
Un-vaccinated persons will be held to all the rules and guidelines detailed in the Playbook.