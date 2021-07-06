TTOC changes confirmed

Brian Lewis

'QUICK DECISION': Brian Lewis, TTOC president.

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis has confirmed the addition of three athletes to Team TTO’s Tokyo Olympics participants, making this year’s contingent the largest to compete at an Olympic event.

Speaking during a virtual press conference yesterday, Lewis noted that this year’s 33-athlete team will be the country’s largest to compete at the multisport event and it will include a range of athletes from debutants to five-time Olympian Kelly-Ann Baptiste. T&T’s previous largest Olympic team stood at 32 for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The three athletes joining Team TTO for the Games are Portious Warren (shotput), Kai Selvon (4x100m relay) and Jonathan Farinha (4x100m relay). Jereem Richards, who was already in the Olympic team for the 200m sprint, will now be added to the 4x400m relay squad that also includes Machel Cedenio, Deon Lendore, Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara, and Che Lara.

Lewis said due to the late changes to the team and with deadlines in mind, the TTOC had to make a quick decision to allow for the changes to the team. He said while he would have had some questions about the changes, the timeframe did not allow for the usual bureaucratic procedures to be strictly adhered to. Lewis indicated said the initial team, which was made public last Saturday, went through the entire process. He said there was a request for the changes to be made and while they were having internal discussions, “an announcement (of the pending changes) was made much to our dismay.”

The TTOC president said the TTOC was “blindsided” by the premature announcement and the organisation “was being painted as the bad wolf set and poised to deny athletes their shot and opportunity at living their dream.”

However, he said the changes are now official and confirmed by the TTOC that the three athletes would be added and the adjustment would be made with the 4x400m relay squad. “What guided and informed the decision was the commitment of the TTOC to have learnt its lesson and that we must not allow for another time, an athlete’s aspirations, dreams and hopes to be dashed by administrative and bureaucratic failures,” said Lewis.

