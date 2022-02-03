TTOC says thanks to Marathon walkers

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee has expressed its thanks to all the walkers who took up the challenge to raise funds and awareness for the TTOC TeamTTO 10Golds24 Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund.
Commenting on last Sunday’s effort from Freeport to the Queen’s Park Savannah that included over 30 persons, TTOC president Brian Lewis said: “To get to St Mary’s Junction, Freeport for 2 a.m. to start a 26.2 mile walk to Whitehall, Queen’s Park Savannah for a journey that would take between six to eight hours for a cause and for youth and young people who may pass you straight in person and never recognise or acknowledge you or know you exist, is an act of unselfish commitment, duty and patriotism — for the love of T&T- TeamTTO.”
Lewis described the journey as, “a test of character and resolve but also a journey aimed at helping youth and young people who dream of achieving and winning an Olympic gold medal.”
Lewis acknowledged the support of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service- in particular - Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar, Inspector Cpl Dwarika and WPC Timothy.
“We also recognise the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon Committee for their ongoing support since 2015,” he said.
Lewis also thanked the TTOC’s corporate partners for their support — PUMA, First Citizens, NLCB, FLOW. He also thanked the media and media personalities.
TTOC 2022 Marathon Walkers: 15-year-old Andrew Pacheco and Akeem Desuza, 18-year-old Akinde Pacheco, 84-year-old Derrick McIntyre, 73-year-old Richie Rahim, Bhoopat Rampersad, Senator Clarence Rambarath, UNC Councillor Kelly Village/Warrenville — Samuel Sankar, Nigel Baptiste — Republic Bank Limited managing director, Trudy Louison — First Citizens Group Marketing and Communication Officer, TTOC treasurer Curtis Nero, Christian Hannays, Bharath Ramoutar, Roger Sant, Andre Baptiste, Rayber Bowen, Anton LaFond, Keith Lashley, Terrel John, Michael Reece, Melanie Gulston, Ramon Sambrano, Jelani Baptiste, Taton Alexander. (Maitagual Road Crew), Ramona Pitman, Chris Brice (flagman), Glen Brice, Hayden Mendoza, Curtis Mendoza and Junior Garcia, Futsal Trinidad and Tobago president Geoffrey Edwards- abroad but completed the 26.2 miles virtually.