TTOC will manage ministry’s $$ in responsible manner, says Lewis

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis said his organisation will return any of the money the Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) donated to Team TTO for Tokyo2020, that is not used.

On Friday, Minister Shamfa Cudjoe and the MSCD issued a press release stating the government of Trinidad and Tobago had contributed over $2.7 million towards Team TTO’s participation in Japan.

Lewis revealed the TTOC is working with a $4-million overall budget but only requested $2.7 million from the ministry which the MSCD fully underwrote.

“It is a good boost as we head into the home stretch — once Tokyo 2020 is on — we are really deeply appreciative of the support from the Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) Shamfa Cudjoe, the government and the taxpayers,” Lewis said.

He further indicated that the TTOC will continue with its fund-raising efforts.

“But rest assured we will manage the funding for these games while...going about it in a very prudent manner and rest assured if we are able to manage it within budget, we will return to the Ministry any funds that we don’t need.

“If for some reason the Games don’t come off, we will return the $2.7m to the MSCD because we (the TTOC) are firm believers in operating in an ethical way and certainly we won’t misappropriate the funds entrusted to us by the government, the MSCD and the taxpayers of T&T,” Lewis emphasised.

The TTOC also has to afford anti-doping compliance requirements as it relates to the Games. “We have been engaging in prudent fiscal and financial management. That’s how we do business at the TTOC,” Lewis stressed.

The CANOC (Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees) president also lauded the government for granting tax exemptions and waivers for Team TTO gear, kit, and equipment sponsor for the Games, PUMA.

