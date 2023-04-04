EARLY Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) leaders Central FC and second-placed, goal-scoring machine AC Port of Spain, will meet in a top of the table clash, while unbeaten home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers look to further move up the table when playing Cunupia FC, a team just with a single point.
Today’s matchday 6 fixtures also will feature another juicy double-header, matching third-placed Defence Force against Tiger Tanks Club Sando, a team just a point behind the Army/Coast Guard unit.
Fresh from picking up a first win of the season, Police FC, playing at home, look for another three points against promoted Super League champions Prison FC.
San Juan Jabloteh and W Connection — two teams boasting a youthful set-up — have both been playing well though not reaping the desired results. They battle for a very valuable three points at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, while underachieving Point Fortin Civic are at home to fourth-placed Morvant Caledonia United at the Mahaica Sporting Complex.
UPCOMING MATCHES (Today)
Venue — Manny Ramjohn Stadium.
4 p.m. W. CONNECTION FC vs SAN JUAN JABLOTEH
Venue—Mahaica Sporting Complex
4 p.m. POINT FORTIN CIVIC vs CALEDONIA
Venue—La Horquetta
Recreation ground
5p.m. AC PORT OF SPAIN vs CENTRAL FC
7.15 p.m. TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS vs CUNUPIA FC
Venue — Police Barracks,
St James
5 p.m. DEFENCE FORCE FC vs TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO
7.15 p.m. POLICE FC vs PRISONS FC