Tunapuna, Bermudez prevail in U-16 netball

NATALIA CREESE scored a game-high nine goals and Ashaki Clarke put in six, both from the goal-attack positions, as Tunapuna Secondary knocked out San Juan Jabloteh with a convincing 19-7 victory in a Courts All Sectors Netball League (ASNL) Under-16 Youth Development Programme double-header on Thursday at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
Creese converted just over half of her 17 attempts, but her effort was enough to beat struggling Jabloteh, who got six goals from shooter Amalya Smith. Tunapuna Sec led all the way.