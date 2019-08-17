Sports Daily

NATALIA CREESE scored a game-high nine goals and Ashaki Clarke put in six, both from the goal-attack positions, as Tuna­puna Secondary knocked out San Juan Jabloteh with a convincing 19-7 victory in a Courts All Sectors Netball League (ASNL) Under-16 Youth Development Programme double-­header on Thursday at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

Creese converted just over half of her 17 attempts, but her effort was enough to beat struggling Jabloteh, who got six goals from shooter Amalya Smith. Tunapuna Sec led all the way.

Also getting the boot were Arima United who went out following a 17-26 loss to Bermudez. KathyAnn Graham led Bermudez in scoring with 15 goals, while Kelelicia George turned in an additional 11 for the bekery girls. Brianna Superville was the sharp-shooter for Arima United, scoring ten in a brave effort. Bermudez led through all four quarters.

