TURF TROUBLE

The laying of the new hockey turf has suffered another setback with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the facilities at Tacarigua out of bounds as the National Racquet Centre is being used as a step-down institution, and with experts uncertain about the time-line for containing the contagious coronavirus, it is unclear when the project — that was originally scheduled to be ready for the 2017 FIH World League semi-finals, hosted here — will actually get completed.
Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) president Douglas Camacho — also chairman of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) said SporTT and officials of Polytan, the Germany-based manufacturer of synthetic sport turfs, had been in video conference just last week, keeping updated about the $1.3 million turf.
“We are now waiting for the whole thing to open up, for the COVID-19 to pass before we can get going again, so we can pull the trigger,” Camacho said, “We have to lay a new sub-base, the shock pad (for the turf) so we are trying to put everything in place so that as soon as the borders open back up we can make sure that everything can get here. It could be weeks or it could be months.”
In the meantime, Camacho, a former president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, said the pandemic had presented opportunities for the sport to adapt to new ways of advancing.
Coaches, administrators, umpires, team management, technical and table officials have been encouraged to avail themselves of online courses conducted by the TTHB, the world governing body, FIH, and the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) to improve and hone their skills/knowledge and to assist in building a bigger pool of human resource for voluntary posts.
“During this COVID period we are trying to spend the time to do human capital development rather than physical training per se,” Camacho said.
On the athletes’ side, national players are being advised to keep in shape ahead of a shaky future regional/international schedule, with retired national UK-based player/coach Kwandwane Browne sending suggestions and plans about keeping their game sharp.
It is a reflection of the changing environment in a COVID-19 world.
“I am sure coming out of post COVID-19, for all sports, the landscape will definitely look a lot different,” Camacho said. “Some (entities) will disappear, maybe others will emerge; some may merge. I think how we do things may change a lot as people become a lot more comfortable with the tools. A lot more of particularly the information dissemination programmes will become more digital, less face-to-face, like the theory part — learning rules, planning the programme, etc.”
He said technology will also be utilised more for athlete preparation, noting the example of Formula 1 drivers keeping sharp through simulated racing equipment.
And the SporTT chairman expected additional international qualifiers and events to be cancelled with the uncertainty around the eventual end of the COVID-19 threat, with the result being a compressed timeline.
“When it eventually opens up, we will have a pent-up situation.”
But, he said, the situation creates opportunity for a new business model for sport as an economic and foreign exchange contributor to the country’s coffers.
To that end, Camacho is to meet with SporTT officials within the next five days with a plan to author a position paper for using sport to contribute economically.
He plans to submit that paper for consideration by the 22-member Post COVID-19 Road Map to Recovery team set up by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.