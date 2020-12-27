TURF TURMOIL

Glen “Fido” Francis is lamenting the delay in the proper laying down of the $1.3 million turf, adding that it is complicating the development of local hockey and the elite programme.
The 2019 Pan American Games men’s senior hockey coach is also confused by the lack of accountability for the unfinished turf job, originally scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2017 FIH World League semi-finals which was hosted at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.
After several bureaucratic delays, the new Polytan turf finally arrived in August 2019, In the weeks that followed its arrival, the turf was laid. But subsequently a problem with the sub-base emerged, posing a new setback to the completion and delivery of the finished product.
In April, Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) president Douglas Camacho, also chairman of the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT), indicated digital video-conferencing meetings were held with the officials of the Germany-based manufacturer of the turf, keeping them updated.
Camacho also informed then that the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s border and travel restrictions prevented the TTHB and SporTT from determining a timeline for the return of the officials to repair the sub-base.
Camacho confirmed the uncertainty about the eventual completion of the turf in an interview last month. But “Fido”, the former national senior men’s team goalkeeper, can’t wrap his head around the prolonged situation.
“It is sad to see a new turf went down, all this money spend and still it was not done properly,” he said. “My problem is how could you allow somebody to put down something like that and then leave and tell me that they had to come back? “...I have seen turfs put down all over the world. I have asked four coaches already, from different parts of the world and they said they have never had that problem.”
He added: “I don’t know how we always end up in these kind of situations, I don’t know. So it has me baffled and everybody keeps their job and their job is alright after they get paid at the end of the month for making those sort of decisions.”
He continued: “It is really, really tough. We need some fresh blood, some really good ideas not from just me or other coaches alone but from the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board. We have to go out there and come up with plans on how to make money, how to get the sport back up running, how to tap into the young talent it have outside there. It is really, really tough.”
“Fido” said he felt sorry for the junior national teams preparing for the April 12-25 Junior Pan American Cup in Chile without the turf.
Those teams (male and female) and the women’s senior squad have been interchanging between the grass surface at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex and the indoor space at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.
No domestic outdoor competition
The senior men’s outdoor squad’s next assignment is the January 20-30 Pan American Cup in 2022 in Chile. With a lack of a turf signalling no domestic outdoor competition in the coming months and the NHC continuing to be a Government step-down facility, Francis foresees the local squad — which overcame funding and facility issues to place a creditable fifth at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Perú — having to come from behind the eight-ball again.
“It is hitting hockey very hard,” Francis emphasised. “No club competition, and it’s not like you will have funding to go overseas and play matches and work on match tactics and systems and that kind of stuff.”
Francis, who said he hoped to secure his tenure at the helm when he eventually meets with the Board to discuss the way forward in the new year, added that the technical staff — that also depends on the advice and experience of retired international Kwandwane Browne — will have to adopt a different, concise and more targeted approach to team preparation.
But Francis, who believes the men’s squad have always made the most of the little resources they possessed over the years, said the country needed more investment in the less popular sports like hockey to be able to consistently perform at the top level in the long run.
And with vaccines set to arrive in March, Francis is looking forward to the eventual opening of the borders and receiving feedback from the male Under-21 team’s performance in April, a squad that includes seven of his senior team members.
He is also hoping the relaxation of the restrictions for national teams will get some of the young athletes back on focus.
“It has really been frustrating, especially for young players,” Francis stressed. “I am really frightened because I have some guys, they live in at-risk communities and they are gonna stray if they are idle and this is where now these other types of ‘creatures’ could get them. Sport puts them on a schedule and gives them purpose, so I just want to see them back out there as soon as possible,” he concluded.