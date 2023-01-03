Turn dreams into reality

Technical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Anton Corneal has urged a group of regional coaches to make the most of the opportunity to lift the standard of coaching in the region.
At the launch of the second A Licence course at the Point Lisas campus of the University of Trinidad and Tobago yesterday, Corneal referenced what unheralded teams did at the Qatar World Cup and told the participants: “We are all small nations, so we have to do even more. Nothing is given to us. We have the same dreams, we have to find ways to put those dreams to reality. It starts with us.”
Also making reference to the first A licence course which the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association also hosted, Corneal noted that the standard of presentations by the group of coaches in that first course was, “as high as any other A licence that I have attended in the world.” He told the audience yesterday: “The information is within us right here, it’s what we do with it. We may not have the facilities, we may not have the numbers but in our region we have ways to still get to the top.”
And the TTFA’s technical director stressed the importance of regional coach education.
“We cannot improve as a region alone,” he said. “It’s absolutely impossible, no different to Europe where they did come together to standardise coach education.
“CONCACAF has taken on a major programme to bring coach education together. It’s been going on for the last four years and Trinidad and Tobago has been one of the countries that decided to not just follow but to embrace other countries and let them walk with us and walk through this process.”