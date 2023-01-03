Turn dreams into reality

Technical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Anton Corneal has urged a group of regional coaches to make the most of the opportunity to lift the standard of coaching in the region.

At the launch of the second A Licence course at the Point Lisas campus of the University of Trinidad and Tobago yesterday, Corneal referenced what unheralded teams did at the Qatar World Cup and told the participants: “We are all small nations, so we have to do even more. Nothing is given to us. We have the same dreams, we have to find ways to put those dreams to reality. It starts with us.”

Also making reference to the first A licence course which the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association also hosted, Corneal noted that the standard of presentations by the group of coaches in that first course was, “as high as any other A licence that I have attended in the world.” He told the audience yesterday: “The information is within us right here, it’s what we do with it. We may not have the facilities, we may not have the numbers but in our region we have ways to still get to the top.”

And the TTFA’s technical director stressed the importance of regional coach education.

“We cannot improve as a region alone,” he said. “It’s absolutely impossible, no different to Europe where they did come together to standardise coach education.

“CONCACAF has taken on a major programme to bring coach education together. It’s been going on for the last four years and Trinidad and Tobago has been one of the countries that decided to not just follow but to embrace other countries and let them walk with us and walk through this process.”

FAREWELL, O REI

Pelé was buried in his final resting place yesterday as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sports legend.

Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.

Frustrated Arsenal held to goalless draw by Newcastle

Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points at home for the first time this season as they were held to a goalless draw by high-flying Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, yesterday.

Mike Arteta’s side had the better of the opportunities, most coming in the opening stages, but Newcastle showed why they have the best defensive record in the division this season to earn their point.

Turn dreams into reality

La Borde to officiate at Women’s U-19 World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago female cricket umpire Candace La Borde begins 2023 in history-making mode after she became the first female Trinidadian to be appointed to stand in a Cricket World Cup.

La Borde, 35, has been chosen on the panel of umpires to officiate at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Under-19 T20 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, from January 14-29.

Throttling up

With the holidays over, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be putting in some serious work this month as the countdown to the start of the 2023 regional season begins.

The season bowls off on February 1 with the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament featuring the six territorial franchise teams.

Eve: World Cup had lessons for T&T

Senior national football coach Angus Eve was paying close attention to the action during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar and taking mental notes.

As a result, he feels he is on the right track with the Trinidad and Tobago team.

“The World Cup has shown me from a tactical, technical standpoint, that we are kind of on the right road,” he said in a Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation interview.