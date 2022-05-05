Joel Young-Strong

UMPIRE TEACHER: Joel Young-Strong, now an international netball umpires trainer.

World Netball yesterday announced that Trinidadian Joel “Twiggy” Young-Strong has been given International Netball Umpire Testing Panel (ITP) cadet status.

An international umpire for 13 years, her latest appointment elevates Young-Strong to being one of just one of two trainers of international umpires in the Americas region of world netball.

Young-Strong is also among a list of 34 international umpires worldwide.

World Netball also announced that Young-Strong’s appointment comes following a recommendation from the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) — in line with World Netball procedures.

Yesterday, the Trinidad Express was unable to contact TTNA president Sherry-Ann Blackburn for comment. However, on its Facebook page, the Association applauded Young-Strong’s latest achievement by stating: “Joel ‘Twiggy’ Young-Strong, take a bow.”

A former Mucurapo Junior Secondary and Holy Name Convent student, in 2009 Young-Strong gained her International Umpire Award from the International Federation of Netball Association (IFNA), the governing body of the sport.

She has since officiated at several tournaments across the world.

As an ITP cadet, Young-Strong will be responsible for maintaining and enhancing the standard of umpiring internationally.

Responsibilities include reviewing and assessing current international umpires; coaching and development of international umpires and participating in national or regional netball events as an umpire coach. She can also recommend and select umpires for international tournaments.

To be eligible for an ITP cadet appointment, Young-Strong needed to have held international qualification and significant and endorsed work-experience with high performance officials at an elite level. As an active international umpire, she is only eligible for appointment as an ITP cadet, having demonstrated excellent knowledge of the rules of netball, and having proven umpiring experience at elite level.

She must also have demonstrated the ability to assess, review and test umpires at elite international level and shown an ability to coach and train individual umpires and to conduct courses and seminars at the elite level.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CREDITORS ACCEPT

CREDITORS ACCEPT

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) creditors met yesterday and voted unanimously in favour of a debt repayment proposal through the Bankruptcy Act that will see them receive based on the current validated claims, anywhere from 63 cents in the dollar to 100 per cent of the monies owed to them.

Boys’ teams begin Caribbean Youth t-tennis campaigns

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago’s boys’ outfits will be in action when the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship serves off with team events today in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The trio of Derron Douglas, ranked fourth in the country, Samuel Humphreys and Ameer Mohammed, will be doing battle in the Under-19 division against players from six countries – Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Lucia and Dominican Republic.

Simmons in smashing mood

Simmons in smashing mood

Lendl Simmons was in a no-nonsense mood at the National Cricket Centre in Couva yesterday, smashing seven sixes and three fours as Central Sports wrapped up an easy nine-wicket victory over Profilbau Victoria United in their Premiership 1 Group A match on the opening day of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival.

Powell, Pooran on fire in IPL

Powell, Pooran on fire in IPL

New West Indies T20 skipper Nicholas Pooran and his international team-mate Rovman Powell were in prime form yesterday, with Powell’s half-century helping his Delhi Capitals to a 21-run win over Pooran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring Indian Premier League match yesterday.

Windwards get pace lessons from Sir Andy

Windwards get pace lessons from Sir Andy

Former West Indian fast bowler Sir Andy Roberts received recognition for his continued contribution to the development of the sport in the region, as the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) tapped into his experience to prepare the Windward Islands Volcanoes for the resumption of the West Indies regional four-day tournament.

Dookie, Wong to clash for three East titles

Dookie, Wong to clash for three East titles

JORDANE DOOKIE and Cameron Wong will clash in three finals over the next two days when the curtain falls on the East Classified Tennis Tournament at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.

The teenagers will do battle in the Division A singles and mixed doubles finals tomorrow after playing for the doubles crown from 5 p.m. today.