World Netball yesterday announced that Trinidadian Joel “Twiggy” Young-Strong has been given International Netball Umpire Testing Panel (ITP) cadet status.
An international umpire for 13 years, her latest appointment elevates Young-Strong to being one of just one of two trainers of international umpires in the Americas region of world netball.
Young-Strong is also among a list of 34 international umpires worldwide.
World Netball also announced that Young-Strong’s appointment comes following a recommendation from the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) — in line with World Netball procedures.
Yesterday, the Trinidad Express was unable to contact TTNA president Sherry-Ann Blackburn for comment. However, on its Facebook page, the Association applauded Young-Strong’s latest achievement by stating: “Joel ‘Twiggy’ Young-Strong, take a bow.”
A former Mucurapo Junior Secondary and Holy Name Convent student, in 2009 Young-Strong gained her International Umpire Award from the International Federation of Netball Association (IFNA), the governing body of the sport.
She has since officiated at several tournaments across the world.
As an ITP cadet, Young-Strong will be responsible for maintaining and enhancing the standard of umpiring internationally.
Responsibilities include reviewing and assessing current international umpires; coaching and development of international umpires and participating in national or regional netball events as an umpire coach. She can also recommend and select umpires for international tournaments.
To be eligible for an ITP cadet appointment, Young-Strong needed to have held international qualification and significant and endorsed work-experience with high performance officials at an elite level. As an active international umpire, she is only eligible for appointment as an ITP cadet, having demonstrated excellent knowledge of the rules of netball, and having proven umpiring experience at elite level.
She must also have demonstrated the ability to assess, review and test umpires at elite international level and shown an ability to coach and train individual umpires and to conduct courses and seminars at the elite level.