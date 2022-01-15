THE sport of horse racing was forced to say goodbye to two champions in the space of just over a month.
General JN was retired after last week’s Saturday action at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, just three race days after Bella Riva faced the starter for the final time in the country’s leading sprint event, the Stewards Cup.
The “General”, who placed second in that 1,200-metre contest for the second straight year, ended his career by finishing a disappointing sixth of seven in his attempt to defend his title in the Sian’s Gold Sprint.
The seven-year-old was as versatile as they come as he possessed the ability to sprint and stay on either turf or dirt and retired as the highest rated horse in training – #126.
However, despite maintaining his consistency over the last two seasons, General JN was only able to find winners’ enclosure twice in his last 17 starts, after scoring in ten of his first 14.
Jerry Narace’s chestnut won the Guineas and Midsummer Classic as a three-year-old, but failed to complete the Triple Crown when he placed second to the then unbeaten Cape Canaveral in the Trinidad Derby Stakes on Republic Day (September 24), 2018.
General JN was then out of action for around nine months, but returned from injury with a bang by winning four straight, including the President’s Cup and Diamond Stakes (on Republic Day the following year) against the top-class horses.
It is shocking, however, that the 2017 Champion Juvenile was never able to find winners’ enclosure again in 14 tries on the main course.
General JN won last year’s Sian’s Gold Sprint on his turf debut on New Year’s Day and then made it two for two on the surface six weeks later, before being stunned into second in the Champagne Stakes in early April.
His conqueror in that 1,600-metre contest was none other than Bella Riva, in her first of only two outings against the top-class horses.
John O’Brien’s charge ended her career with a fifth-placed effort in the other – the Stewards Cup - at the end of November.
It was the only time that Bella Riva did not finish in the top three from 15 career outings.
Like her mother Grand Riviere, the nine-time winner has to be on the list of the best West Indian-bred fillies since the sport was centralised in 1994.
After prevailing in the first six starts, Bella Riva more than held her own against “the boys” in the 2020 Triple Crown series by placing second in the Guineas and then third in both the Midsummer and Derby.
And then right after the prestigious series, the Poon Tip Stud Farm-bred and owned horse beat Triple Crown winner Wise Guy into second in the Trinidad and Tobago Breeders Classic on Boxing Day (December 26),
Both horses are expected to produce champions at stud and General JN, who began his career in O’Brien’s stable and ended it under the care of Glenn Mendez, will be based in Barbados.
These retirements will affect the sport more than usual as there are just a handful of top-class horses currently in training.
Not a horse has been imported from Jamaica or North America since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, 2020.